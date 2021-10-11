Murder charges in food hall mass shooting reveal details from chaotic scene

Devondre Trevon Phillips (left) pictured in 2012. Terry Brown (right) pictured in 2020. Authorities say fresh booking photos are not yet available. Ramsey County Jail.

Two people now face a dozen felonies apiece in connection with the mass shooting at Seventh Street Truck Park that left one person dead and 14 injured.

Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, is charged with 12 counts of second-degree attempted murder, while Terry Lorenzo Brown, 33, faces 11 counts of attempted murder and one count of second-degree murder, according to criminal complaints filed in Ramsey County Monday.

Both were injured in the shootout early Sunday morning at the food hall and bar, with the charges alleging both men fired multiple times at the other, leaving innocent bystanders ducking for cover. Marquisha D. Wiley, 27, died after suffering a gunshot wound to her back that tore into her left lung and heart, the charges state. Another 11 individuals were hurt.

The charges reveal that responders found a man carrying the gravely wounded Wiley over his shoulder. Officers located a faint pulse "that disappeared after a few seconds." She was pronounced dead at 12:26 a.m. shortly after being loaded into an ambulance.

"No one should have to live in fear of those around them settling their differences with a hail of gunfire," said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi in the announcement. "What should have been a night to remember with music and dancing on a warm October evening, turned into a terrifying tragedy no one will ever forget, especially those who were injured in the crossfire."

According to the charges:

The entire shootout was captured on surveillance camera. Phillips can be seen speaking with two women when an individual identified as JH approaches and looks to be upset. Phillips then went back to speak to the group he'd been with. Brown can then be seen coming in, and he speaks with JH and another unidentified individual, during which they appear to be looking at Phillips. At one point, JH approaches Phillips, and the unidentified man gives chase. Phillips can then be seen shooting JH, walking toward the door, them raising his gun to shoot at Brown who was about 15 feet away. Brown pulls out a gun and returns fire. The shots send the bar's guests to the ground, taking cover and trying to provide protection for one another. Wiley's back is facing Brown as he and Phillips continue to exchange shots, and the camera shows what appears to be a gunshot wound at one point. Phillips managed to get out of the bar and to a Honda Civic, where investigators later found a gun. Inside, a bar patron approached Brown, who had a broken leg, and "repeatedly" punched him. Brown asked why he was being hit and the man yelled, "Drop the f****** gun." Another bystander ran in, took the gun, then placed it outside until police arrived. The unidentified man and JH left the bar, and the latter had gunshot wounds to his stomach. He told police he "messes with" the woman Phillips was talking to, but denied he was upset about it. Brown said he had beef with a relative of a woman he's dating over alleged domestic abuse. That other man, Phillips, walked up and shot him, he claimed. Phillips, just in from Nevada, told investigators he believes he was targeted. He said he had no memory of shooting or using a gun, and only remembered "a lot of shots, pain, and lights." His femur was broken, and an artery in leg was severed.

Phillips had to have surgery. He and Brown remain hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, the charges state.

A third man was arrested in the wake of the shooting, but no details have been revealed yet as to whether any charges against this man are pending.

Here is a list of the 12 others who were shot in the incident:

– Marquisha Wiley, 27: Died in ambulance after suffering gunshot wound to her back.

– 29-year-old man: Shot in ankle area, treated and discharged from Regions with doctors electing to leave bullet in his foot.

– 25-year-old man: Treated and discharged from Regions after being shot in forearm.

– 30-year-old man: Admitted to HCMC with gunshot wound to ankle.

– 27-year-old man: Admitted to HCMC with gunshot wound to his arm.

– 32-year-old woman: Admitted to HCMC with gunshot wound to her foot.

– 31-year-old woman: Admitted to HCMC with gunshot wound to her hand.

– 22-year-old woman: Admitted to HCMC with gunshot wound that grazed her stomach.

– 26-year-old woman: Admitted to HCMC with gunshot wound to her arm.

– 37-year-old man: Treated and discharged from United Hospital after being shot in foot.

– 22-year-old woman: Treated and discharged from United Hospital after being shot in lower leg.

– 21-year-old woman: Treated and discharged from United Hospital after being shot in leg.