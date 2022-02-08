Court documents reveal more details about SWAT raid that killed Amir Locke

Skip to main content
Murder charges in St. Paul shooting reveal more details about SWAT raid that killed Amir Locke

Murder charges in St. Paul shooting reveal more details about SWAT raid that killed Amir Locke

Documents explain how investigators traced a murder suspect to the Bolero Flats apartment building.

Documents explain how investigators traced a murder suspect to the Bolero Flats apartment building.

Murder charges filed against a 17-year-old are revealing more details about the SWAT team raid that resulted in the death of Amir Locke.

The teen, who is from Minneapolis, was charged in Ramsey County District Court Tuesday with two counts of second-degree murder. Prosecutors allege in a juvenile petition filed Tuesday that he fatally shot Otis Elder during a drug transaction the evening of Jan. 10. 

St. Paul police officers had arrived to the scene on Prior Avenue to find the 38-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regions Hospital and pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

This teen suspect, according to the petition, is the cousin of Amir Locke, the 22-year-old shot and killed by a Minneapolis Police Department SWAT team in a Bolero Flats apartment on Feb. 2. Locke had been sleeping on the couch in the living room of one of the three apartment units targeted by search warrants early that morning.

Authorities had closed in on the downtown Minneapolis apartment building in the weeks following Elder's death. 

Investigators used CCTV MnDOT camera footage to track a suspect vehicle, seen speeding away from the Jan. 10 crime scene, to the Bolero Flats apartment building, according to the juvenile petition filed against the teen. Witnesses, video footage and criminal history tied the suspected gunman to three units: 

  • 7th floor apartment— Where the suspect's brother lived with his girlfriend (and the unit in which Locke was later killed)
  • 14th floor apartment — Where the suspect lived with his mother.
  • Another 14th floor apartment — "Associated with" one of the people that returned to Bolero Flats with the suspect following Elder's fatal shooting.

This led the St. Paul Police Department to request search warrants for those three units. The Minneapolis Police Department oversaw the raids, with MPD reportedly insisting no-knock warrants be an option despite SPPD not requesting them.

The petition states the officers had ''probable cause pick up and holds'' to arrest the suspected gunman on suspicion of murder, and two of his associates on suspicion of aiding and abetting an offender after the fact.

At 6:48 a.m., a SWAT team quietly unlocked the door to the 7th-floor unit and entered, with armed officers then beginning to announce they were conducting a search warrant. Just 9 seconds later, Officer Mark Hanneman shoots Locke, who was wrapped in a blanket having spent the night on the couch, and who was holding a gun that his family says was legally owned. Bodycam video shows he was not pointing the gun in the direction of any officers.

The Bolero Flats search warrants have not yet been made public, but reports have said Locke was not listed on the documents.

The juvenile petition filed against the 17-year-old Tuesday say the suspect's brother and his girlfriend were also in the apartment that morning as MPD executed the search warrant. Investigators found a jacket the teen suspect may have been wearing when he drove the suspect vehicle to a parking ramp the day after Elder's death.

In the first 14th-floor unit, neither the suspect nor his mother were home at the time of the raid. Investigators found clothing and items possibly connected to Elder's killing. And in the second 14th-floor apartment, officers did not locate the suspect acquaintance they were looking for, but did find another male, according to the petition.

The 17-year-old charged Tuesday was arrested earlier this week in Winona, police have said. The Ramsey County Attorney's Office said it will move to have the teen tried as an adult.

Next Up

Amir Locke 1 crop
MN News

Court documents reveal more details about SWAT raid that killed Amir Locke

Documents explain how investigators traced a murder suspect to the Bolero Flats apartment building.

bullet hole
MN News

Charges filed after shootout at Fridley bar wounds bystanders

The 30-year-old Coon Rapids man who fired first fled the scene and remains at large.

canterbury park
MN Music and Radio

A 19,000-seat amphitheater could be coming to Canterbury Park

The race track is selling some land to be turned into the music venue.

covid-19, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 8

Minnesota is at this lowest number of COVID patients in intensive care since early September.

Amir locke
MN News

Arrest made in homicide case that led to Amir Locke's killing by police

The search warrant is likely to be unsealed after charges are filed.

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

1 child hurt when school bus, van crash at Willmar intersection

The child suffered minor injuries.

Jessie Diggins
MN Sports

Minnesota's Jessie Diggins makes history at Beijing Olympics

The Minnesota native has become one of the faces of Team USA.

zac brown band
MN Music and Radio

Zac Brown Band's tour coming to Minnesota State Fair

It's the first confirmed show for the 2022 Grandstand Concert Series at the Minnesota State Fair.

PJ Fleck
MN Gophers

Four-star recruit decommits from Gophers' 2023 class

Anthony Brown committed to the Gophers last fall.

i-94 shooting brooklyn center feb 7 2022 screengrab MN Safety Twitter
MN News

2 separate shootings on I-94 reported just an hour apart

Authorities say it does not appear the two shootings are connected.

st paul jan 28 hit and run photo sppd facebook 2 crop
MN News

New photos show suspect vehicle in St. Paul hit-and-run

The department released new photos showing the suspect vehicle.

273537952_314955894012867_1652058331169188968_n
MN News

8 kids on school bus involved in crash in west-central MN

The only person taken to a hospital was the driver of the truck that crashed into the bus.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 7.01.05 PM
MN News

Amir Locke police shooting: What we do and don't know 2 days later

Many details remain opaque and many questions remain unanswered. Here's what we do know.

Amir Locke 1 crop
MN News

Hennepin attorney, AG will review Locke shooting for possible charges

Locke was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer Wednesday morning.

amir locke no-knock warrant 2
MN News

Amir Locke: Minneapolis police demanded no-knock warrant, sources say

The SPPD originally obtained a knock warrant.

Amir locke
MN News

Amir Locke shooting: Elected officials demand bodycam footage release

The mayor's office responded to those calls Thursday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 7.01.05 PM
MN News

Minneapolis releases bodycam video showing officer shoot, kill Amir Locke

The 22-year-old was killed during a morning raid at a downtown apartment building.

Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 7.35.59 AM
MN News

Amir Locke killing: Where things stand Monday morning

Here are the developments from the past few days.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 8.39.09 PM
MN News

Amir Locke: MPD chief, Frey scrutinized at tense press conference

The mayor and police chief walked out of the press conference.

chad davis flickr mn national guard june 1 2020 minneapolis
MN News

Walz authorizes MN National Guard to provide support in Twin Cities

Walz said the move was made "out of an abundance of caution."