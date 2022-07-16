Murder suspect crashes, injures five people during police chase

A murder suspect fleeing police caused a crash in Brooklyn Center that injured five people in another vehicle.

The incident started around 4:20 p.m. when police received a tip about the location of a man wanted in connection with a murder.

Brooklyn Center Police Department said it deployed a "tire deflating device" to prevent the suspect fleeing during the arrest attempt.

The device failed, however, with the suspect fleeing police on residential roads at speeds that at times hit 70 mph.

The police department said it was intending to get air support from the State Patrol helicopter so it could follow the vehicle "from a safe distance" but by the time that the helicopter arrived, the suspect had already crashed into another vehicle at 53rd Ave N and Humboldt Ave N.

Five people in the other vehicle were taken to hospitals by ambulance, with one suffering a "significant injury." All are in a stable condition.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, with more details expected to be released in the coming days.

The incident has sparked criticism from some local residents, who told WCCO police shouldn't have engaged in a high-speed chase in a residential neighborhood.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.