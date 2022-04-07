Museum of Russian Art in Minneapolis burglarized

A burglar (or thieves) smashed their way into a renowned Minneapolis art museum overnight, making off with cash from a donation box.

The burglary happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday at the Museum of Russian Art at 5500 Stevens Ave. S. A triggered alarm system brought Minneapolis police officers to the scene, where they found the two front glass doors shattered, according to MPD.

Officers used a K9 unit to check the building, but didn't find anyone.

It appears the only thing the burglar took was cash from a donation box that is located near the broken doors, police said.

Officers have surveillance video and MPD is investigating. The department notes the information to this point is preliminary and could change.