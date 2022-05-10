Skip to main content
Electrical worker dies from being run over by skid loader in southern MN

The 23-year-old victim and other workers with the Minnesota Valley Electric Company were working in the electrical power line system prior to the accident.

An employee with the Minnesota Valley Electric Company (MVEC) was killed when he was run over by a skid loader being driven by a coworker.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened as MVEC was working on electrical lines in the area of State Highway 99 and County Road 140, in Montgomery Township, at about 9:12 a.m. Tuesday. 

Authorities and first responders arrived at the scene and found 23-year-old Tanner Korey Dosch severely injured.

Police determined that Dosch was riding in the bucket of a skid loader driven by another MVEC employee. When the skid loader was driven into the ditch area off the highway, Dosch's harness rope caught in the machinery, causing him to be pulled from the bucket and run over. 

Other employees at the scene began to immediately provide first aid care to Dosch, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

The incident remains under investigation.

