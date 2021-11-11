Mysterious 'epoxy-like odor' at WI school sickens 44

More than 40 students and staff at a Wisconsin Middle School had to receive medical treatment after a mysterious "epoxy-like odor" made them fall ill.

The strange smell was detected at Spooner Middle School — about 65 miles south of Duluth — Wednesday morning, the school said on Facebook. It spread throughout the school, causing students and staff to become ill, with some experiencing "physical discomfort," according to an update the following day.

The school district said it is aware of 24 students and 20 staff members who had to receive treatment following their exposure to the strong odor. Two of those students were taken to a medical facility outside of the immediate area for care.

"We ask that everyone join us in sending well wishes for a prompt and full recovery of each of our students and staff members impacted by this incident," the district wrote.

So, what is this "strong epoxy-like odor?" They don't know.

As of Thursday afternoon, the school said multiple carbon monoxide tests showed normal levels of the dangerous, odorless gas. But the scent "is still present in parts of the school," the district said in a message posted to its website.

Authorities also don't know where the odor is coming from. The district on Wednesday initially attributed it to construction on storm drains, but now says the source of the sickening smell is still undetermined.

They're working with local officials and the Wisconsin Department of Safety & Professional Services to try to figure out where the smell is coming from, and when it will be safe for people to return to the school.

Classes were canceled Thursday and will be again Friday, as officials continue to conduct tests, the district said.