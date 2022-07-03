NASCAR driver joins MN boy in reclaiming 'Let's go Brandon' slogan

Skip to main content
NASCAR driver Brandon Brown joins Cottage Grove boy in reclaiming 'Let's go Brandon' slogan

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown has joined a Cottage Grove boy in redefining a slogan frequently used by critics of President Joe Biden.

At a Saturday race in Elkhart, Wisconsin, Brown met Brandon Brundidge, 8, along with his mother, WCCO radio producer and podcast host Sheletta Brundidge. 

Brandon Brundidge gained recognition when his mother shared the story of how he found inspiration in “Let’s go Brandon” signs while on a trip to Texas. Brandon, who has autism, saw the signs and assumed they were for him. The signs gave him the inspiration to try new things, which his mother wrote about in the book “Brandon Spots His Sign.”

The slogan was originally intended as an insult to Biden. Brown, who had heard fans chant the slogan along with “f***Joe Biden” at races, also wanted to change that narrative.

Brown put the cover of Brundidge’s book on his car for the Road America race on Saturday, also meeting Brandon and Sheletta before the race. 

At the race, Brandon helped Brown push his car onto the track, while he and his mother gave out copies of the book.  

