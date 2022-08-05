NASCAR star Kyle Busch flees Mall of America after shooting

Gunfire inside the Mall of America sent people running for safety at 4:16 p.m. Thursday, including NASCAR superstar Kyle Busch and his family.

"If you are seeing the news about the [Mall of America] we got out and are safe. Praying others inside are too," wrote Samantha Busch, Kyle's wife, in an Instagram story.

Video taken by a Texas news producer appears to show Busch holding his son's arm and talking on his phone while hurriedly leaving the mall. You can see him in a black shirt with a green Rowdy (his brand) logo on the front at the 18-second mark on the left side of the video.

Bloomington Chief of Police Booker Hodges said Thursday night that the search for two suspects, one of whom is believed to have fired three shots near the entrance of the Nike store, is ongoing.

No one was injured in the shooting, though blood found near the Nike store is believed to be from a guest who tripped and fell during the chaos.

"I just want to say to those who committed this act — please turn yourself in," Hodges said. "Please turn yourself in, but should you choose not to — our officers, our partners are detectives will not stop until we lock you up."

The brazen act resulted in a massive police response in and around the megamall, with a police helicopter hovering above the area for hours as the search for the gunman continued until sunset. At one point, police surrounded the Best Western across the street from the mall, though the suspects were not there.

Police have not identified the suspects and no new information has been provided Friday morning.

Busch is a two-time NASCAR Cup champion and has 60 career wins.