Man shot in face near Stone Arch Bridge remains hospitalized

Nashville man remains hospitalized more than a month after being shot near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

The shooting, which injured four people, occurred on June 25 near the Stone Arch Bridge.

More than a month since being shot in the face while walking his sister-in-law to her car following a Minneapolis wedding, Tyler King continues to recover in a Twin Cities hospital. 

King was one of four people shot on the night of June 25 when gunfire erupted near the Stone Arch Bridge, the bullet striking him in the face and leaving him in critical condition. 

Police say the shooting occurred when a "crowd of people and vehicles" gathered near the intersection of Main Street and 6th Avenue, on the east side of the bridge.

King's road to recovery has been filled with scares, including him suffering a stroke and brain bleed, according to his CaringBridge page. And just over a week ago he suffered an artery rupture that had doctors telling his loved ones that he was likely going to die. 

Last Sunday, July 24, King suffered a ruptured artery in which his family was told, "There was issue with his trach, it is a grave situation, and he most likely won’t make it," his CaringBridge journal says. 

King lost a lot of blood but wound up surviving the scare, and his neurological progress from the gunshot to the head wasn't impacted. 

As his family continues to ask for prayers, King was moved out of the ICU this past week and he's breathing on his own, though still being supplemented with oxygen. 

“Tyler will have no more setbacks causing delays on moving forward to rehabilitation,” the CaringBridge page says. 

A GoFundMe page meant to support King, who is married with two children, had raised around $104,000 of its $125,000 goal as of Saturday. 

Minneapolis police have not announced any arrests connected to the shooting. 

