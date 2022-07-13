Skip to main content
Nearly half the floors of IDS Center evacuated due to flooding

According to the building's owner, the 26th floor and above were evacuated.

Ken Lund, Flickr

According to the building's owner, the 26th floor and above were evacuated.

Minnesota's tallest building, The IDS Center in downtown Minneapolis, evacuated almost half its floors Wednesday due to flooding.

A spokesperson with Accesso, which owns the IDS Center building, said a water expansion tank overflowing caused the flooding. It followed heavy rainfall across the Twin Cities Tuesday night.

As a result, all floors from the 26th up to the 51st floor were evacuated.

“The safety of IDS Center tenants and visitors is our top priority," an Accesso statement said. "Following a routine replacement of our water meter by the City of Minneapolis yesterday, a water expansion tank in our chiller room overflowed, and this impacted some of our electrical equipment.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have evacuated the impacted floors of the building, starting at the 26th floor, and turned off the power to that area to allow the electrical equipment to dry out."

The building, opened in 1972, tops out at 792-feet tall, and 910-feet at the top 

