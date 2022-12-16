Skip to main content
New Auburn: Police fatally shot man after welfare check turned into standoff

Family have identified the 34-year-old shot by police.

The Sibley County Sheriff's Office has released a few new details about a "use of force" incident in New Auburn this week that resulted in police fatally shooting a 34-year-old man.

Sheriff Patrick Nienaber said deputies and police were called to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 8200 block of 3rd Street at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, which ultimately sparked a 10-hour-plus standoff at the property.

At the end of the standoff, shortly after midnight, "force was used which resulted in the death of an adult male at that same residence."

The release from the Sibley County Sheriff's Office does not specify what "force was used," but the Minnesota BCA has said that the man was shot.

There are no other details given regarding what prompted police to open fire. Nor does it say whether Alsleben himself was armed, how many officers/deputies were at the scene, and if any bodycam footage exists.

Family identified the victim as Brent Alsleben on Friday. A Facebook post from his family states that they had called police to take Alsleben to a hospital for help.

"We are hurting, shocked, devastated, frustrated yet determined to learn how this could have happened and what we can do to make sure this doesn't happen to someone else with a mental illness," the post reads.

A fundraiser launched to help the family with final expenses and legal fees states Alsleben has lived with mental illness for a while and has gone through some traumatic life events.

"Brent was diagnosed as bipolar several years ago and struggled mightily in recent months due to losing both his dad and uncle to a horrific battle with poisoning from bat droppings. Brent’s family members are shellshocked by these family tragedies, as you can imagine," the post reads.

Bring Me The News reached out to the sheriff's office to see if any officers are on paid administrative leave.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) initially posted about the incident Thursday morning at 7:02 a.m., describing it as a "use-of-force" incident. The agency also noted that a "subject was shot and killed."

The officer[s] involved have also not yet been identified.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

