New COVID charts show hospitalization, death rates based on vaccine status

October 21, 2021
New charts from the Minnesota Department of Health compare rates of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death based on vaccine status

Credit: U.S. Secretary of Defense via Flickr

Publish date:

New charts from the Minnesota Department of Health compare rates of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death based on vaccine status

The unvaccinated are far more likely than the fully vaccinated to become hospitalized or die.
Author:

Information now available to the public details how less likely fully vaccinated Minnesotans are to get infected, become hospitalized and die from COVID-19. 

The first chart below shows how many people per 100,000 Minnesotans have been infected with COVID-19 between May and mid-September. 

As you can see, the breakthrough cases – people who are fully vaccinated who get sick with COVID-19 – have risen slightly with the emergence of the delta variant, but at a far slower pace than the rate of infection for people who aren't fully vaxxed. 

Screen Shot 2021-10-20 at 1.17.35 PM

When breaking down case rates by age group and vaccination status, the data again show much higher rates for the unvaccinated. 

Screen Shot 2021-10-20 at 1.35.05 PM

The data gathered between May and mid-September also show the risk of winding up in the hospital or dead from COVID-19 is much greater for those who are not fully vaccinated. 

Jan Malcolm, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health, said the data in Minnesota show the unvaccinated are 15 times more likely to be hospitalized and 30 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than persons who are fully vaccinated. 

"The data certainly say that if you are fully vaccinated, you are much less likely to become a case, much much less likely to become hospitalized, and much much much less likely to die of COVID," said Kathy Como-Sabetti, manager of the COVID-19 Epidemiology Section at the MDH. 

The May-September charts for hospitalization and death mirror the case rates shown above. 

Hospitalization rates for fully vaccinated, not fully vaccinated: 

Screen Shot 2021-10-20 at 1.43.53 PM

Hospitalization rates by age group, vaccination status: 

Screen Shot 2021-10-20 at 1.45.16 PM

Death rates for fully vaccinated, not fully vaccinated: 

Screen Shot 2021-10-20 at 1.46.51 PM

Death rates by age group, vaccination status: 

Screen Shot 2021-10-20 at 1.47.13 PM

State health officials don't yet have the concrete information to comfortably publicize exactly how many fully vaccinated Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, but the rates shown above help paint the picture of how rare it is to have a fully vaxxed individual die of COVID-19. 

"We do know that these are rare occurrences," said Malcolm.

Next Up

Gully Boys Facebook
MN Music and Radio

Gully Boys' stolen van found totaled, with all the band's gear gone

But there is some good news!

Knuth - Nezhad - side by side
MN News

Frey challengers Knuth, Nezhad agree to rank each other 2nd

They're urging supporters to do the same on Nov. 2.

Jerome Horton - Sherburne Co. Jail - CROP
MN News

Charges: Man lied to buy gun later used by St. Paul mass shooting suspect

He's accused of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

Screen Shot 2021-06-04 at 6.30.24 AM
MN News

BCA releases investigative file in Winston Smith's shooting death

The file contains 1,000 pages of documents, hundreds of photos and dozens of audio files.

Slice
MN News

Fire at Mpls. pizza joint weeks after opening, owners suspect arson

The owners arrived at work Tuesday to find the building on fire.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

New COVID charts show hospitalization, death rates based on vaccine status

The unvaccinated are far more likely than the fully vaccinated to become hospitalized or die.

St. John's University - St. Patrick Hall - Google Street View
MN News

MN colleges investigating allegations of 'sex competition' run by male students

The CSB/SJU student newspaper first broke the story.

Flickr - Superior National Forest Boundary Waters
MN News

White House begins process to ban new mining near BWCAW

The stated goal is to protect the "unique natural wonder" of the BWCAW.

Autumn Merrick, Autumn Rose Merrick
MN News

Man charged in shootout, crash that killed 18-year-old on scooter

Autumn Rose Merrick was with a friend near the Holiday gas station.

Flickr - COVID testing car
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 20

The latest from the state health department.

St. Louis Park High School
MN News

Student arrested for fight at St. Louis Park High School, which sparked 'shelter in place'

The fight happened outside the main entrance.

D Quagon - DOC photo
MN News

DOC searching for convicted sex offender who has gone on the run

The recently released man removed his GPS monitoring device.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Breakthrough COVID infections in MN rise, but hospitalizations and deaths low

The fully vaccinated remain a small proportion of total COVID cases.

Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
MN Coronavirus

4 MN hospitals reveal how many COVID patients are vaccinated, unvaccinated

Vaccines are working, though you can still get sick.

covid
MN Coronavirus

MN's breakthrough infection statistics, including hospitalizations, deaths

This is how many breakthrough infection cases have been found in Minnesota.

covid-19, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Dec. 31 COVID-19 update: Minnesota surpasses 5,300 deaths in 2020

Sixty-one more deaths and more than 2,200 new cases were reported Thursday.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Delta variant circulating in Minnesota, health officials urge vaccination

"The unvaccinated are still at risk for the virus – and it has a way of finding the unvaccinated."

coronavirus, ICU, COVID-19
MN Coronavirus

'Vast majority' of COVID-19 cases, deaths in MN are in unvaccinated

The Delta variant is also becoming more dominant in Minnesota.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

How Minnesota's vaccine progress compares regionally, nationally

More than 556,000 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

covid vaccine card
MN Coronavirus

FDA gives full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

This approval is expected to lead to more vaccine mandates.