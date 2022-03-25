New clue in the unsolved shooting death of Terry Brisk

More than five years since Terry Brisk was found shot dead in the woods, his own rifle used against him, the identity of the person who pulled the trigger remains a mystery.

"I just want to know what happened," Pamela Brisk, the 41-year-old hunter's widow, said in 2019. "I want to know why."

Authorities hope answers may not be far off thanks to a new clue: A blue van.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said they're looking for a blue van or minivan "that may have been in the area the day Brisk was killed," describing it as a "vehicle of interest in the investigation."

“We continue to ask for the public’s assistance in this case,” Sheriff Shawn Larsen said in the update. “Maybe it was something you observed, something you heard, or maybe it’s a vehicle or person you observed in the area on the date of the incident. Whatever information you may have about this case, we want to hear from you.”

There's currently a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Brisk's killer.

Brisk, a father of four from Little Falls, was found dead from gunshot wounds on his parents' land in Belle Prairie Township on Nov. 7, 2016 — a wooded area is northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road. His Winchester rifle was missing from the scene.

He'd been out hunting on his own and authorities initially thought another hunter may have accidentally shot him, without realizing what had happened. But they quickly reclassified it as a homicide.

A year later they found Brisk's rifle, and testing determined the fatal shots had come from his Winchester. The sheriff's office, in a page dedicated to the case, says the suspect "was in close proximity" to Brisk at the time of the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS [8477]. Tips can also be sent in anonymously online via www.CrimeStoppersMn.org or the app.