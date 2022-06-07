Skip to main content
New dashboard tracks drinking water quality in Minnesota

New dashboard tracks drinking water quality in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health announced a new online dashboard to keep track of PFAS.

Enid Martindale/Flickr

The Minnesota Department of Health announced a new online dashboard to keep track of PFAS.

A new dashboard launched by the Minnesota Department of Health will allow residents to track the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in their local public water supplies. 

PFASs are chemicals that were for decades used to make various products, including materials there were resistant to heat, oil, strains, grease, or water. 

Maplewood-based 3M, which settled a lawsuit with the state to the tune of $850 million to fund efforts to address its decades-long disposal of PFAS in areas of the east Twin Cities metro, which found their way into water supplies.

The results from statewide testing showed that the majority of community water systems have either "no detections of PFAS or levels that are below the current state levels of health concern." 

Screen Shot 2022-06-07 at 3.26.14 PM

According to MDH, high exposure to these substances are associated with a wide range of human health effects, including:

  • High cholesterol
  • Changes to liver function
  • Reduced immune response
  • Thyroid disease
  • Increased risk of kidney and testicular cancer

“With this new tool, Minnesotans will be able to see for themselves whether PFAS is a concern for the health of their communities and their families,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm in a statement. “Our statewide testing and dashboard are just two examples of how Minnesota continues to be a national leader in providing safe drinking water.”

According to MDH, the testing PFAS project began last year. Minnesota now joins Michigan, Ohio and Illinois in testing for the substances. 

Recent test results show that assessment has been completed in 401 of about 900 public systems in the state, covering about 75% of Minnesota households. Roughly two-thirds of the systems have detected some trace of PFAS, but health officials say the majority of the results are no reason to be alarmed at this time.

“Some PFAS are commonly found at low levels in drinking water, but it’s rare to find elevated PFAS in drinking water outside of communities with known contamination sites,” said Jane de Lambert, MDH environmental research scientist.

Check out the interactive dashboard by clicking here.

Next Up

A tall glass of water with ice.
MN News

New dashboard tracks drinking water quality in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health announced a new online dashboard to keep track of PFAS.

Screen Shot 2022-06-07 at 2.37.31 PM
WI News

Animals missing from Wisconsin zoo after locks cut overnight

People are advised to not approach the animals, which are not considered dangerous but might bite.

Google
MN News

Coroner: Two teens in Medford, MN, died in murder-suicide

The coroner's office has confirmed the cause of death of the two young adults.

shot clock
MN Sports

MSHSL unveils plan for high school basketball shot clocks

The Minnesota State High School League said shot clocks could be used as soon as this year if all conference schools agree.

Thailand Survillion.
MN News

Charges: Man robs multiple Twin Cities victims in fake PS5 sale setups

Thailand Survillion, 21, is accused of setting up these meetings with people over Facebook Marketplace.

Water main
MN News

St. Louis Park to offer reimbursements to flooded homeowners

The water main breaks caused sewage to reach two feet high in some homes.

Screen Shot 2022-06-04 at 10.06.58 AM
MN News

5-year-old was trapped under boat struck by barge in Red Wing

The family says an MRI Monday revealed no brain damage.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 7

Today's update includes 72 hours of data rather than the typical 24-hour period.

ShoreWood 24
MN Property

Gallery: Mansion on shores of Lake Minnetonka hits market for $5.75M

The home is newly listed.

Screenshot of the incident showing a teacher throw a hockey stick at a second-grade student at a Sherburne County school.
MN News

VIDEO: MN teacher leaves job after throwing hockey stick at child

The teacher in question resigned from her position after being placed on unpaid leave.

Screen Shot 2022-06-07 at 8.23.28 AM
MN News

Chaotic scenes, vandalism at seniors' final day celebration at Southwest High

District officials have confirmed they are working to identify those responsible.

Target Store
MN Shopping

Target to slash prices, cancel orders as it shifts unwanted inventory

Retailers have been taken by surprise by the sudden shift away from pandemic spending.

Related

Strawberries
MN News

More details released about MN hepatitis A case linked to strawberries

One person in Minnesota became ill from eating strawberries purchased from a local Twin Cities market.

spinach-g4e8ec701f_1280
MN Health

Two Minnesotans sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to spinach

The Minnesota Department of Health has issued a warning.

A sick child receiving treatment.
MN Health

MDH officials advise parents to watch for signs of rare hepatitis in children

It's investigating three cases in Minnesota of children under the age of 3 with liver inflammation.

unsplash - visitor patient doctor hospital emergency - crop
MN News

MN records first flu deaths of the 2021-22 season

Health officials are bracing for a potentially challenging influenza season.

Pexels smartphone use app
MN Health

MN residents can now access their COVID vaccine record in an app

The state's Department of Health unveiled the new option Wednesday.

soda pop
MN Health

MDH finds 'troubling' trend in how many sugary drinks students are consuming

Nearly half of students have a sugary drink a day. Health officials recommend limiting it to one per week or fewer.

unsplash - visitor patient doctor hospital emergency - crop
MN News

Minnesota reports 1st child flu death of the winter

It's the first pediatric influenza death since the 2019-20 season.

unsplash medical marijuana
MN News

Edibles coming to Minnesota's medical marijuana program

Gummies and chews will be added next year.