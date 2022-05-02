Skip to main content
New data highlights rising toll of avian flu on Minnesota's raptors

New data highlights rising toll of avian flu on Minnesota's raptors

Over 30 great horned owls have succumbed to the virus.

Over 30 great horned owls have succumbed to the virus.

A weekly report from The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota details the devastating toll of avian flu on Minnesota's wild birds. 

From March 28 - April 26, the center identified 65 positive cases out of 146 raptors tested. At the time of the report, 30 tests were still pending. 

All but one of the birds admitted with a positive test died or was humanely euthanized, the center reported last week. 

The 65 positive birds included: 

  • 32 great horned owls 
  • 20 bald eagles 
  • 10 red-trailed hawks 
  • 1 barred owl 
  • 1 Cooper's hawk 
  • 1 turkey vulture 

"This is a devastating outbreak for these birds and a difficult time to be in wildlife rehabilitation," the center shared. "Our work continues, and we are doing our best to learn as much as we can about this virus, how it presents in each species, how it may spread, and how we can best respond." 

The current strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is almost always fatal in raptors and causes severe neurological illness. 

HPAI is spread through feces and respiratory secretions and can be shed by birds, such as waterfowl, without any symptoms, according to The Raptor Center. The outbreak is also sickening other wild bird species, including geese, blue jays and crows. 

The Raptor Center says it will be providing weekly updates on the outbreak and how it's affecting wild birds, saying: "We want to be transparent and give others a better view into how this outbreak is impacting raptors in our area."

Next Up

Bald Eagle - HPAI
MN News

New data highlights rising toll of avian flu on Minnesota's raptors

Over 30 great horned owls have succumbed to the virus.

Black Sheep
MN Food & Drink

Black Sheep Pizza closes in downtown St. Paul

A poem entitled "Covid, bike lanes and shortages, oh my!" announced the closure.

Drivers sdie truck
MN News

Police: Suspected drunk driver's fiery crash shears off half of pickup

Authorities stated the rear of the truck "almost was completely sheared off."

pexels-monstera-6289065
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise: What stocks to look for during inflation

The Federal Reserve says inflation will be with us for 3-years

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

GOP candidate Scott Jensen calls for jailing of MN Secretary of State

Jensen is running for Minnesota governor against other GOP candidates.

Zandon
MN Sports

Minnesotan-owned Zandon is morning line favorite for Kentucky Derby

Zandon is one of two Minnesotan-owned horses running in the Kentucky Derby.

Metcalf Middle School
MN News

Tentative agreement reached to sell off Eagan school for $12.3M

The school was built in 1966.

Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 7.44.11 AM
MN News

Ex, new girlfriend charged with attempted murder of MPD forensic scientist

The pair have been charged with 1st-degree premeditated attempted murder.

15083536859_10305ca257_k
MN Music and Radio

Luke Bryan's 'Farm Tour' coming to Minnesota

The country singer and songwriter will be playing in Eyota, Minnesota in September.

George Larson
MN Sports

Minnesota football coaching legend George Larson dies

His 307 career victories ranks sixth in state history.

Big Marine Lake
MN News

Victims of 'boating tragedy' on Big Marine Lake identified

Two men, ages 45 and 55, died in the boating accident.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 2

The latest:

Related

Great Horned Owl.
MN News

Great horned owl family of 5 dies near Lake Nokomis, avian flu suspected

The state is experiencing an unprecedented outbreak of the disease, which is 90-100% fatal in raptors.

turkeys
MN News

Minnesota bans poultry exhibitions over avian flu concerns

Five producers in five Minnesota counties are confirmed to have HPAI.

MN News

First wild bird with avian flu found in Minnesota

novel coronavirus, covid-19, sars-cov-2
MN Coronavirus

Coronavirus death toll in Minnesota rises by 13 Sunday

The numbers represent all confirmed cases from the latest reporting period, which ended at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Tattoo
MN News

Tattoo artist sought for new Minnesota prison program

The job at the Stillwater Correctional Facility pays roughly $59k-$87k per year.

MN News

Data: It's easier to rise out of poverty in Minnesota

avian influenza
MN News

Avian influenza now in 17 MN counties totaling 1.8 million birds

The flu has been confirmed in 17 Minnesota counties.

chickens
MN News

Avian influenza confirmed in two Minnesota poultry flocks

Bird flu (H5N1) has been confirmed in two poultry flocks in Minnesota.