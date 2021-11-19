COVID crisis: Almost 60 MN hospitals don't have ICU beds available

There are dozens of hospitals in Minnesota that have no available staffed ICU beds for either adults or children.

The information released by the Minnesota Department of Health on Friday shows that hospital capacity continues to be significantly impacted by rising numbers of people who require inpatient care to treat COVID-19.

"With hospital capacity being very low, and with additional attention to pediatric COVID-19 cases, we wanted to report separately on adult and pediatric hospital capacity to better describe the current situation and availability," the MDH announced.

The data show there are only 19 adult staffed ICU beds available in the entire state, as 993 of 1,012 staffed beds are currently occupied.

Minnesota Department of Health

For children there are only 11 ICU beds available (135 of 146 staffed beds are occupied).

It doesn't get much better for pediatric non-ICU bed availability, with 492 of 527 beds are occupied.

Minnesota Department of Health

Not all ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, but the widespread nature of the delta variant is causing cases to mount and hospitalizations to rise as a result, having a knock-on impact affecting all who need hospital care, regardless of ailment.

There are 340 patients in ICUs currently being treated for COVID-19 in Minnesota, though it's unclear how many of the 340 patients are adults and how many are children.

Dozens of hospitals have no beds available

New details provided by the MDH also show how many hospitals in Minnesota have no beds available.

Fifty-six of 87 hospitals that treat adult ICU patients are full and three of the eight hospitals in Minnesota that can handle pediatric ICU cases have no beds available.

Capacity type Total hospitals Hospitals with zero beds Adult ICU 87 56 Adult non-ICU 130 51 Pediatric ICU 8 3 Pediatric non-ICU 36 19

As of Nov. 18, the MDH data shows 1,414 people with COVID-19 hospitalized around the state, including 340 patients in the ICU.

It's the most ICU COVID-19 patients since Dec. 11, 2020 – and nearing the pandemic high point of 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

"We continue to urge all Minnesotans to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including vaccination, wearing masks, getting tested when needed, and staying home when sick. Taking all of these steps will help prevent further hospitalizations and help protect hospital capacity," the health department reiterated.