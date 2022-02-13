Skip to main content
New details released about fatal police incident near Eden Valley

The suspect was struck by the officer's gunfire, but died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the BCA.

More information about the officer-involved shooting that ended with a man dead in Meeker County on Saturday reveals that the person killed in the incident took his own life, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. 

The BCA announced Sunday that 34-year-old Stephen C. Poissant, of Brainerd, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head during an incident that involved an "exchange of gunfire" with an Eden Valley police officer. 

The officer identified as Evan Borscheid, did shoot Poissant, with the BCA saying his shot resulted in a "graze injury to Poissant's knee." Borscheid has been placed on standard administrative leave. 

The incident unfolded around 2:20 a.m. Saturday when the Eden Valley police officer attempted to pull over a driver for an undisclosed traffic violation. The driver fled west on Highway 55 and the officer pursued until the driver went into a ditch about a mile west of Eden Valley, according to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.

"The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle exited the vehicle and at one point there was an exchange of gunfire. The driver was shot and the officer immediately started life saving measures," the sheriff's report said. 

The BCA's investigation is ongoing. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

