New details revealed in Bloomington restaurant shooting that killed Prior Lake man

Aaron Le has been charged with 2nd-degree murder.

Surveillance footage from inside Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine allegedly shows Aaron Le wearing a face mask to conceal his identity. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department.

Authorities have identified the man fatally shot while dining at the Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine restaurant in Bloomington last week. 

Tu Anh Phan, 49, of Prior Lake, died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday. 

Aaron Le, 47, was charged in Hennepin County District Court on Monday with 2nd-degree murder and 2nd-degree attempted murder in connection with the shooting. 

During a press conference Monday, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said authorities intend to file an amended criminal charges against Le based on new details in the investigation and intends to seek first-degree murder charges. 

Criminal charges filed Monday allege Le targeted Phan because he believed Phan had begun a romantic relationship with Le's ex-wife. 

However, Le's ex-wife has told investigators she's never had a relationship with Phan, according to Hodges. Le, Phan, and Le's ex-wife attended college together. 

Hodges also clarified another detail noted in Monday's criminal complaint, which stated the FBI had investigated a "murder for hire" tip related to Le, Phan and Le's ex-wife. 

According to Hodges, Le made an unsubstantiated accusation to federal authorities that Phan and Le's ex-wife were plotting to kill him. 

Monday's criminal charges provided a description of an unidentified man at the scene, but Hodges said police are not seeking any additional suspects in the case.

'Cold-blooded' murder 

The attack inside the restaurant unfolded in approximately two minutes, according to new details provided by Hodges. 

Surveillance footage from inside Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine allegedly shows Aaron Le wearing a face mask to conceal his identity. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department. 

Because Le allegedly wore a Halloween face mask during the attack, few details about the shooter's appearance were known in the immediate aftermath of the incident. 

According to criminal charges, Le kept both of his firearms inside a plastic bag during the attack. Hodges said this step was likely taken to reduce DNA evidence and prevent shell casings from being left at the scene. 

"He took every single precaution you could think of to not get caught for his cold-blooded murder he did," Hodges said. 

Investigators also believe Le experienced a weapons malfunction in the seconds before he fatally shot Phan and injured a 25-year-old man. 

Hodges said Le skillfully fixed the malfunction, despite being wrestled by someone inside the restaurant and having the weapon inside a plastic bag 

"That's extremely difficult for someone to do, so obviously there was some planning that went into this," Hodges said, demonstrating the maneuver with a training weapon. 

Le remains jailed following his arrest in Oklahoma early Thursday. 

Hodges said critical tips provided to law enforcement helped police quickly identify and arrest Le, who was believed to be living and working in Texas at the time of the shooting. 

Le also has addresses in Lakeville, Hodges said. 

