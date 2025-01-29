New details revealed in fatal shooting of U.S. Border Patrol agent

New details regarding the fatal shooting of Minnesota-born U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland have been revealed in court.

The 44-year-old was fatally shot while conducting a traffic stop in Vermont on Jan. 20. He was from the Blue Earth area and graduated from Fairmont High School.

Teresa Youngblut, 21, is already charged with one count of using a deadly weapon while assaulting a border patrol agent, and one count of using and discharging a firearm in connection with Maland's death.

She was traveling with Felix Bauckholt, a German citizen who also was killed in the exchange of gunfire. The two had been under surveillance days before the shooting.

According to federal court documents, a motion filed by U.S. Attorney Michael Drescher on Monday states that the gun used by Youngblut and another that Bauckholt was carrying were bought by a third person in Vermont in February 2024.

The buyer — unnamed in court documents — is considered a person of interest relating to a double homicide investigation in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. The buyer is also a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Vallejo, California, according to the motion.

"The defendant’s possession and use of a firearm, combined with her itinerary and associations, suggests she poses a current and substantial danger to the community that could not be addressed by a condition or a combination of conditions of pretrial release," Drescher wrote.

Youngblut made her initial court appearance on Monday and is scheduled for a detention hearing on Thursday.

The charges

According to the charges, Maland initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont. The car was occupied by Youngblut, a native of Washington state, and Bauckholt, a German national whose immigration status was in question.

The two were on law enforcement's radar a few days earlier when a hotel employee in Lyndonville expressed concern about them "being dressed in tactical clothing and protective gear, while also being armed."

Prior to the shooting, they were spotted at a Walmart parking lot in Newport, Vermont and Bauckholt was allegedly seen "wrapping unidentifiable objects with aluminum foil" while sitting in the car.

Both were armed at the time of the traffic stop. According to the charges, Youngblut allegedly fired a handgun without warning toward at least one of the border patrol agents while standing outside of the vehicle. Bauckholt also attempted to draw a gun as an exchange of gunfire erupted.

Maland suffered a fatal gunshot wound, with both Youngblut and Bauckholt also shot, with the latter pronounced dead at the scene and Youngblut taken to a hospital for medical care.

If convicted, Youngblut faces a maximum of life in prison and a mandatory minimum of 10 years.

A GoFundMe campaign for Maland's family has so far raised more than $55,000.