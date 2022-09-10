New fungal disease threatening apple, juniper trees found in the Twin Cities

A fungal disease affecting apple, crabapple and juniper trees has been found in Minnesota for the first time, the Department of Agriculture announced Friday.

The agency said Japanese apple rust, a disease caused by the fungal plant pathogen Gymnosporangium yamadae, has been found at several orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.

Although new to Minnesota, this type of rust has been in the United States for roughly a decade, according to the Department of Agriculture. The disease was found in Wisconsin last year.

"Discovering a new plant pathogen, like Japanese apple rust, is always a concern for our gardeners and farmers in Minnesota," stated Mark Abrahamson, director of the agency's plant protection division. "However, as we’ve observed on the East Coast where Japanese apple rust has been prevalent for over a decade, there have been no significant impacts to apple production. We are cautiously optimistic that the same will be true in Minnesota."

Japanese apple rust requires two different host plants to complete its life cycle — juniper and apple or crabapple.

In Minnesota, leaf spots have been found on many different varieties of both apple and crabapple trees, but none have been observed on junipers. Additionally, Minnesota's native juniper — the eastern red cedar — is not susceptible to the disease.

Leaf spots may appear deep red, orange or yellow with a red ring. Fungal spores, which are carried by the wind and infect junipers, can be seen on the lower leaf surface.

Japanese apple rust leaf spot with fungal spores. Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture said it'll continue to work with apple growers, nurseries and landscape industry professional to learn more about the impact of the disease.