New Hope man found guilty in fatal hit-and-run

A New Hope man has been found guilty after a fatal hit-and-run in August of last year.

Said Maye, 35, was found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder after a jury deliberated for nine hours, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Friday.

Maye was also found not guilty of intentional second-degree murder.

On Aug. 24 of last year, Minneapolis police responded to a report of a hit-and run at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Lyndale Avenue at around 2:25 a.m.

According to the warrant, a witness was with the victim and Maye at a bar earlier in the evening, noting Maye was upset with the two of them throughout the night. After leaving the bar, the witness saw Maye drive into the opposite lane of traffic and hit the victim while he was getting into his car, pinning him between the two vehicles.

The witness said Maye's actions appeared intentional, charges say.

Police confirmed Maye used a credit card to start a tab at the bar the witness mentioned, court documents show. The suspect vehicle – which is registered to Maye – was later located and had damage consistent with the crash the witness described.

Maye was arrested by border agents trying to get on a plane to Turkey.

Maye’s sentencing is set for Dec. 10. He is expected to receive between 128 and 180 months in prison.