New Hope man killed in collision on Highway 169
A Twin Cities man died in a highway collision in Plymouth on Monday evening, according to the authorities.
The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened on southbound Highway 169 at 36th Avenue around 9:45 p.m., when a Nissan Murano collided with a Ford Ranger that was stopped in the right hand lane.
The driver of the Murano, 67-year-old Glenn A. Miller, of New Hope, was killed in the crash.
The driver of the Ford Ranger, a 57-year-old Brooklyn Center man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol is not believed to have been a factor, according to the State Patrol.
The incident was one of two fatal highway crashes in Minnesota on Monday.
The other incident, a chain reaction crash involving seven vehicles on I-94, killed a 42-year-old Brooklyn Center man.