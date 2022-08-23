Skip to main content
New Hope man killed in collision on Highway 169

New Hope man killed in collision on Highway 169

There were two fatal crashes in Minnesota on Monday.

Minnesota State Patrol

There were two fatal crashes in Minnesota on Monday.

A Twin Cities man died in a highway collision in Plymouth on Monday evening, according to the authorities. 

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened on southbound Highway 169 at 36th Avenue around 9:45 p.m., when a Nissan Murano collided with a Ford Ranger that was stopped in the right hand lane. 

The driver of the Murano, 67-year-old Glenn A. Miller, of New Hope, was killed in the crash. 

The driver of the Ford Ranger, a 57-year-old Brooklyn Center man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol is not believed to have been a factor, according to the State Patrol. 

The incident was one of two fatal highway crashes in Minnesota on Monday. 

The other incident, a chain reaction crash involving seven vehicles on I-94, killed a 42-year-old Brooklyn Center man

Next Up

State Patrol
MN News

New Hope man killed in collision on Highway 169

There were two fatal crashes in Minnesota on Monday.

Gun lock on gun
MN News

10,000 free gun locks will be given out at Minnesota State Fair

The effort was announced by the governor's office on Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-08-05 at 9.08.04 AM
Minnesota Life

South metro to gain another Life Time Fitness in 2024

High construction costs have slowed the development.

image
MN News

Minnesota's minimum wage increases for 2023 revealed

The state has announced next year's minimum-wage rates.

Horst Rechelbacher
TV, Movies and The Arts

Aveda founder's vast art collection reaches the auction market

St. Paul-based Revere Auctions is offering the eclectic collection.

Mort's Deli
MN Food & Drink

Mort's Deli in Golden Valley shuts its doors for good

It's unclear what the reason is behind the decision.

Wild Greg's Saloon
MN Food & Drink

Wild Greg's Saloon has closed in downtown Minneapolis

The owner of the chain says 'the road to a prosperous Minneapolis was longer than we had hoped.'

Eden Prairie Center lockdown
MN News

Eden Prairie Center: Man asked to see gun in Scheels, killed himself with it

Eden Prairie police have provided an update to the Monday incident.

bicycle cyclist bike
MN News

Girl, 8, killed by pickup truck driver while biking in Prior Lake

The pickup driver was arrested at the scene.

Keith Ellison
MN Health

Ellison issues consumer alert over crisis pregnancy centers

Crisis pregnancy centers in Minnesota outnumber abortion clinics by an 11:1 ratio.

Proctor football
MN News

Parents of sexually assaulted player sue Proctor schools, coaches

The school and football coaches are accused of harboring a toxic culture for years.

Screen Shot 2022-08-23 at 9.56.01 AM
MN News

Minnesota woman dies in fall while hiking with friends in Oregon

The 62-year-old died after falling on Friday.

Related

MN News

Man hit by 5 vehicles on Highway 169 in Hopkins

He got out of his truck after crashing into a bridge.

State Patrol
MN News

2 killed after driver crosses center line near Silver Lake

A toddler in the vehicle survived the crash.

Highway 169
MN News

Driver of wrong-way vehicle killed in crash on Highway 169

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

State Patrol
MN News

Buffalo man, 23, fatally struck by pickup while standing on I-94

It happened late Wednesday in Monticello.

State Patrol
MN News

Passenger in stolen vehicle killed when fleeing driver crashes in St. Paul

Two others in the vehicle were injured.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol: 6-year-old girl hit, killed on Highway 169

The girl was on the highway when she was struck.

State Patrol
MN News

Woman killed when sedan collides with semi-trailer

It happened in a small town just outside Mankato.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol: Pedestrian walking on Highway 169 hit and killed

The man was fatally struck around 1:10 a.m. Sunday.