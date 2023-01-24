Skip to main content
New murder charge filed after newborn died 9 days after mother fatally shot

Dakota County prosecutors have amended charges against Donte McCray.

A 32-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in Lakeville earlier this month faces a new murder charge in connection with the death of her newborn baby. 

Prosecutors in Dakota County have charged Donte Raphael McCray, of St. Louis Park, with two counts of second-degree murder for the death of 31-year-old Kyla O'Neal and newborn Messiah Edward O'Neal. 

McCray, who is being held in jail with bail set at $2 million, is scheduled to appear in court for an omnibus hearing on the amended charges on Feb. 16. 

Messiah, who was born by emergency cesarian section, died 9 days after the shooting. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined his cause of death to be "complications of a firearm-related maternal death." 

Details of the criminal charges 

A pregnant O'Neal was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the neck in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville on Jan. 8.

Medical providers were able to deliver her baby, but O'Neal died of her injuries, according to court documents. McCray was the child's father.

According to the criminal complaint, O'Neal's mother told police she'd been called to her daughter's home earlier that day because McCray had been getting "aggressive." 

O'Neal and McCray had been arguing because O'Neal learned McCray had fathered another child with another woman while O'Neal was pregnant.

"After learning of his infidelity, [O'Neal] told [McCray] that she didn’t want to be bothered with him and that he 'had to go,'" charges state.

O'Neal's mother told police she broke up a physical altercation when O'Neal was using a broom stick to try to get her car keys back from McCray.

O'Neal ended up breaking McCray's phone, which angered McCray further.

[McCray] told [O'Neal] that if she had another man around his kids, he was going to 'kill your a**,'" charges allege. "He then told [O'Neal] and her family 'you all ain’t bullet proof. I’m going to f*** you all up."

According to the complaint, McCray made those comments approximately 70 minutes before the shooting.

At the scene, McCray "appeared distraught" and told officers he and O'Neal had been arguing. McCray said he'd taken all his belongings to his mother's home, but O'Neal later picked him up and brought him to work in Lakeville.

McCray claimed he'd realized he had guns in his bags once they arrived at the Amazon facility and he wanted to make sure the guns were safe and "clear" for his kids, charges state.

"According to [McCray], he started to clear a gun in front of his place of employment when [O'Neal] told him not to handle the gun right in front of work," the complaint states. "She drove the car away from the front of the building to a parking spot where [McCray] would be hidden from view when he cleared the gun."

Charges allege McCray told police he'd hung on to McCray's car when she moved it and, as she parked, "accidentally discharged" the gun while attempting to clear a round from the chamber, striking O'Neal in the neck.

Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators allegedly shows McCray running alongside the car.

In a later interview with investigators, McCray said he was angry because the car door had hit him when O'Neal backed-up the car.

He admitted to pointing the gun at O'Neal and pulling the trigger, but claimed he did not know there was still a live round in the chamber.

McCray was barred from possessing firearms as of May 2022, according to a Hennepin County sentencing order. 

