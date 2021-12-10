New photos of Edina carjacking suspects, vehicle release

Authorities have released new photos showing two of the suspects believed to be involved in an attempted carjacking at an Edina Lunds & Byerlys Thursday.

The Edina Police Department said four suspects tried to take control of an occupied vehicle in the grocery store's parking lot "by force" just after 5 p.m. Two good Samaritans jumped in to help and thwarted the attempt, with the four suspects — described as teenagers — fleeing the area.

One person was injured in the confrontation, and was taken to North Memorial Hospital. They were released that evening. Two others suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Police do not believe weapons were used.

The police department on Friday released photos of two of the suspects, as well as a vehicle they believe was involved in the incident:

3 Gallery 3 Images

Police say the vehicle, a white 2016 GMC Acadia with license plate 207 VNR, had been reported stolen from St. Louis Park.

They also believe the suspects have been involved with other incidents in the area, including an attempted carjacking in St. Louis Park earlier that day.

“We share residents' concern and frustration with the increase in these types of crimes in our community,” said Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn in a news release. “We are doing all that we can with agencies across the metro to investigate these crimes and bring those involved to justice."

The Edina Crime Prevention Fund, meanwhile, is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in Thursday's attempted carjacking. A similar reward is being offered in St. Louis Park in connection with that case.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters