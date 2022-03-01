Skip to main content
New Prague superintendent outlines action plan following racist incidents

Students, staff and community members called for change after recent incidents made headlines.

Students and community members are calling on New Prague Area Schools to do more following racist incidents involving students. 

During the New Prague School Board meeting on Monday night, students, educators and parents said racist incidents during a girls basketball game and a boys hockey game on Feb. 15 highlight ongoing issues of racism, hate speech and intolerance within the district. 

Roman Griffin, a 10th-grader at New Prague High School, told the school board racism is not new — it's been an ongoing issue for years.

“You guys as a school board, there is no type of diversity whatsoever, so you guys can’t possibly understand where we’re coming from as people of color,” Griffin said, noting racist incidents are affecting students' learning, livelihood, and emotional safety.

The school community is calling on the district to take steps toward resolving the racism problem within the district to ensure all students feel safe. 

Superintendent Tim Dittberner during the meeting said racist incidents within the district have increased compared to two years ago and the district needs to be "proactive and educate" to prevent future incidents.

These conversations about racism stem from two separate incidents during sporting events on Feb. 15. New Prague fans, including adults, allegedly made monkey noises toward visiting Robbinsdale Cooper High School during the varsity girls basketball game. And that same day, two New Prague boys hockey players reportedly called a member of the visiting St. Louis Park team "monkey" and told him to "go back to the 1860s" as the player was skating off the ice.

These incidents led to Robbinsdale and St. Louis Park schools announcing they won't compete against New Prague until further notice.

Read more: After racist taunts, MSHSL outlines steps it will take to 'improve behavior' at high school games

Other incidents of racism have since surfaced involving New Prague students. During a ninth-grade basketball game between Benilde-St. Margaret's and New Prague, two girls in the stands reportedly referred to a Benilde player as a "monkey" as he shot free throws.

Dittberner noted the investigation into the girls basketball incident is nearly complete. When it is finished, the district will release a public statement. But he said regardless of the outcome of the investigation, there are other incidents of hate speech that have surfaced. 

He said the district "does not and will not tolerate hate speech and racism" in schools, adding, "We simply must do better."

Dittberner shared an initial three-step action plan to ensure New Prague Area Schools takew "meaningful steps to changing our culture" so every student feels welcome.

Here's what he outlined:

— The first step is putting together a "school district climate task force" made up of students, staff, parents and community members, who will assess district needs that will help provide for a more inclusive environment for all.

— The district will identify additional resources and development for staff to plan, prepare and implement best practices to address and eliminate "harmful behaviors" in support of students and others who have been impacted. 

— Working with student leaders to raise awareness of appropriate conduct, bullying, race, gender and other issues. 

Dittberner noted he has been in touch with St. Louis Park schools to bring their student groups together when the timing is right to lead the change at the state level. 

"I believe our students and staff are ready to support change and cultivate an environment free of racism and hate speech," Dittberner said. "The focus will be on restoration and not merely punishment."

274057784_3194799410785165_5859568764622576438_n
MN News

After racist incidents, St. Louis Park HS won't compete against New Prague

This will last at least through the spring 2022 season.

robbinsdale cooper new prague screengrab
MN News

Racist taunts: Robbinsdale Schools says it won't play against New Prague

St. Louis Park High School made a similar announcement on Tuesday.

cooper-new prague girls basketball screengrab youtube
MN News

More allegations of racist remarks at New Prague High games

The New Prague school district said it is aware of two additional incidents.

basketball unsplash stock
MN News

Racist taunts: MSHSL outlines steps to 'improve behavior' at HS games

Incidents of racist remarks and chants have marred New Prague High School of late.

clear springs elementary - minnetonka
MN News

Minnetonka school closing early due to planned protest over racist incident

Non-Minnetonka groups have planned a protest at the neighboring district building.

Minnetonka High School
MN News

As another racism incident embroils Minnetonka schools, students repeat call for change

A student allegedly called three Black students the N-word.

Nya Sigin prior lake
MN News

Protest held in support of Prior Lake student, as outrage grows over racist video

Students say the viral video isn't an isolated incident.

White Bear Lake Area High School
MN News

Officials: Racist messages in White Bear Lake faked to spotlight issues

The superintendent called them a "hoax" and has since apologized for using that term.