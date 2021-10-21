A new charter school with a focus on "public service" will open in the east metro with support from the Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, who is one of its founders.

According to a Wednesday announcement, Ramsey County community leaders will launch The School of Leadership for Public Service next fall. Students in grades 6 through 10 will be the first to enroll during the 2022-23 school year.

The school’s start-up coordinator, Danna Swanson, first contacted Fletcher about the idea, citing a need to connect students with careers in public service, according to the announcement.

“We all know this is a critical time in our communities. From a public safety perspective, the actions we take now must make a positive long-term difference,” Fletcher said in a statement.

“This school ensures that at an early age young people in our neighborhoods develop connections with public servants.”

The school’s website states that part of its mission is to “initiate student interest in careers in public service and public safety.”

This includes social work, psychology, forensics, victim advocacy, information technology, courts and law enforcement.

The school will be led by a nine-member board of directors and a five-member advisory board, with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office public information officer Roy Magnuson another of its founders, while Undersheriff Bill Finney will serve on its board.

While the school does not yet have a building, it expects to enroll around 150 students at a Roseville location during the first year, according to the Star Tribune.

Full enrollment will total around 700 students in grades K through 12, per the website. The school will adds arts and athletics opportunities as enrollment increases.