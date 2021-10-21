October 21, 2021
New 'public service' charter school backed by Ramsey County Sheriff coming to the east metro

Ramsey County Sheriff

Efforts to open the school were spearheaded in part by Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.
A new charter school with a focus on "public service" will open in the east metro with support from the Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, who is one of its founders.

According to a Wednesday announcement, Ramsey County community leaders will launch The School of Leadership for Public Service next fall. Students in grades 6 through 10 will be the first to enroll during the 2022-23 school year.

The school’s start-up coordinator, Danna Swanson, first contacted Fletcher about the idea, citing a need to connect students with careers in public service, according to the announcement.

“We all know this is a critical time in our communities. From a public safety perspective, the actions we take now must make a positive long-term difference,” Fletcher said in a statement.

“This school ensures that at an early age young people in our neighborhoods develop connections with public servants.”

The school’s website states that part of its mission is to “initiate student interest in careers in public service and public safety.” 

This includes social work, psychology, forensics, victim advocacy, information technology, courts and law enforcement.

The school will be led by a nine-member board of directors and a five-member advisory board, with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office public information officer Roy Magnuson another of its founders, while Undersheriff Bill Finney will serve on its board.

While the school does not yet have a building, it expects to enroll around 150 students at a Roseville location during the first year, according to the Star Tribune.

Full enrollment will total around 700 students in grades K through 12, per the website. The school will adds arts and athletics opportunities as enrollment increases.

Screen Shot 2021-10-21 at 1.49.16 PM
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 case rate drops in 51 of 87 Minnesota counties

Four of the 10 lowest case rates are metro-area counties.

unsplash - visitor patient doctor hospital emergency - crop
MN News

Allina mental health workers vote to unionize

Concerns over safety led the workers to unionize.

teacher, coronavirus, covid-19, school, classroom
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota reports COVID deaths of teen student, 2 school staffers

Cases in schools rose again in the past week, though there are signs cases may have peaked.

megan baker
TV, Movies and The Arts

Twin Cities bakery is in final of Food Network's 'Halloween Baking Championship'

The final airs on Monday.

Proctor football
MN News

Investigation of alleged misconduct on Proctor football team nears conclusion

The football team canceled its season and the coach subsequently resigned.

minnesota house of representatives
MN News

Minnesota House will continue hybrid operations, require masks in 2022

The Speaker of the House announced the plans in a memo to members and staff on Thursday.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 21

The latest data from the health department.

autumn larson settlement
MN News

Minneapolis committee OKs $45K payout to woman shot by police during riots

She was hit in the face with a "less lethal" projectile while she was in her car trying to leave the protest.

SNOW
Weather MN

What NOAA's winter outlook says about Minnesota

A moderate La Niña winter is expected.

Merwin Liquors
MN News

Liquor store that has become shooting hotspot seeking to move

The area surrounding Merwin's Liquors has been beset by crime in recent years.

Mohamed Noor
MN News

Ex-Minneapolis cop Noor resentenced to 57 months in prison

Justine Ruszczyk Damond's fiancé said he forgives Noor.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards was right: he is Houdini and his bag of tricks is incredible

Edwards put the entire league on notice with his season-opening performance.

