Skip to main content
New report details hate crimes in Minnesota last year

New report details hate crimes in Minnesota last year

Hate crimes in Minnesota rose in 2021.

Vandals recorded on surveillance footage at the Hmong Cultural Center in St. Paul on Sept. 8, 2021. Courtesy of Hmong Cultural Center.

Hate crimes in Minnesota rose in 2021.

A new report by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension details the motivations behind hate crimes reported in the state last year. 

The Uniform Crime Report, released Friday, details trends in criminal activity, arrests and statistics about the actions of law enforcement officers. 

Crimes motivated by bias, or hate crimes, are certain crimes that are committed against others because of the victim’s actual or perceived race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, age or national origin, according to the Dakota County Attorney's Office

Crimes motivated by bias — which Minnesota law enforcement agencies are required by state law to report — include assaults, criminal damage to property or vandalism, and harassment or stalking crimes. 

According to the BCA data, hate crimes increased in Minnesota last year with 238 incidents motivated by bias, resulting in a total of 271 victims and 191 offenders. 

Verbal abuse and assaults were the most commonly reported crimes motivated by bias in Minnesota last year. 

Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / Minnesota Uniform Crime Report. 

Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / Minnesota Uniform Crime Report. 

Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / Minnesota Uniform Crime Report. 

Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / Minnesota Uniform Crime Report. 

Crimes motivated by bias against Black or African American people were the most frequently reported hate crimes in Minnesota last year, accounting for just over 40% of all incidents reported. 

Over half of the incidents tied to bias regarding race, ethnicity or ancestry were motivated by bias against Black or African American individuals, according to the BCA. Anti-white bias accounted for nearly 9% of the crimes motivated by bias reported in Minnesota last year. 

Anti-gay bias, which accounted for more than half of crimes motivated by bias against persons of a particular sexual orientation, motivated just over 10% of all hate crimes reported in the state last year. 

Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / Minnesota Uniform Crime Report. 

Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / Minnesota Uniform Crime Report. 

There were 43 hate crimes reported in Minnesota last year connected to bias against persons of a certain religion. 

Combined, hate crimes motivated by anti-Jewish or anti-Islamic bias accounted for nearly 80% of crimes in this category. 

Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / Minnesota Uniform Crime Report. 

Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / Minnesota Uniform Crime Report. 

Anti-trans bias was connected to six crimes in Minnesota last year, according to the data. One incident related to bias against gender non-conforming individuals. 

Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / Minnesota Uniform Crime Report. 

Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / Minnesota Uniform Crime Report. 

The BCA report noted two crimes motivated by bias against disabled individuals last year — one incident related to bias against mental disability and the other incident related to bias against physical disability. 

Two crimes motivated by bias against a particular gender were also noted. 

Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / Minnesota Uniform Crime Report. 

Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / Minnesota Uniform Crime Report. 

The BCA data shows most crimes motivated by bias last year targeted individuals and took place at a residence. 

Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / Minnesota Uniform Crime Report. 

Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / Minnesota Uniform Crime Report. 

Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / Minnesota Uniform Crime Report. 

Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / Minnesota Uniform Crime Report. 

The complete 2021 Uniform Crime Report can be found here

Next Up

Hmong Cultural Center Museum vandalism 1
MN News

New report details hate crimes in Minnesota last year

Hate crimes in Minnesota rose in 2021.

Low, Mimi Parker
MN Music and Radio

Low cancels Europe shows due to Mimi Parker's cancer treatment

The Duluth band says the decision follows 'recent changes' in Parker's treatment.

LA Fitness in St. Louis Park
MN News

Twin Cities LA Fitness closed after fire Monday morning

The gym will remain closed for the day.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 1.22.41 PM
MN News

State contacts over 100 landowners in Rush Creek fish kill investigation

The deaths of the fish remain unexplained.

Screen Shot 2022-08-15 at 11.09.39 AM
WI News

Wisconsin man admits to 1992 revenge killings 15 years after boyhood tragedy

The 52-year-old man is in custody 30 years after the 1992 double murder.

Chapel of Love at Mall of America
Minnesota Life

Chapel of Love set to close at Mall of America after nearly 30 years

The owner cited retirement as the reason for the closure.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified

The victim's wife had an order of protection out against the suspect.

the mayo clinic - edit
MN News

Mayo pediatrician discusses severe parechovirus infections in infants

The common virus can be serious for infants.

180764517_238fa21d81_k
Minnesota Life

WaPo trawled Airbnb to find 'the most Midwestern things on the planet'

The Midwest loves its fish.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 11.08.28 AM
MN News

Services announced for teen killed in Apple River stabbing

Isaac Schuman died July 30.

FLickr - AL Franken 2016 - Lorie Shaull
TV, Movies and The Arts

Al Franken filling in as guest host of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Franken, a comedian and former Minnesota senator, will perform comedy four nights in a row in Minneapolis following the appearance on the show.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis

It's the second killing in a week at the intersection in south Minneapolis.

Related

Mounds view 7 - crime scene
MN News

BCA's Uniform Crime Report shows violent crime in MN spiked in 2021

The report details violent crime trends in the seven-county metro and Greater Minnesota.

MN News

Hate crimes rose 22 percent in Minnesota last year

There were 146 hate crimes reported in 2017, up from 119 in 2016.

MN News

Violent crimes increased in Minnesota last year

The BCA released its annual violent crimes report on Monday.

MN News

Violent crime fell in MN last year, with exception of sexual assault

Crime fell almost across the board in Minnesota last year.

MN News

Anti-Muslim, Jewish and LGBTQ incidents drive rise in hate crimes

More hate crimes were reported across America last year, with incidents targeting Muslims, Jews and the LGBTQ community on the rise.

MN News

Minneapolis has a phone number specifically to report hate crimes now

Reports of hate crimes have been up since the 2016 election.

MN News

Police have a suspect in UW-Stout student's death, no evidence it was a hate crime

Police say there's no evidence this was a hate crime.

fentanyl
MN News

Minnesota saw record overdose deaths last year, driven by fentanyl

The state recorded 1,286 overdose deaths in 2021.