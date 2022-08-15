New report details hate crimes in Minnesota last year

A new report by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension details the motivations behind hate crimes reported in the state last year.

The Uniform Crime Report, released Friday, details trends in criminal activity, arrests and statistics about the actions of law enforcement officers.

Crimes motivated by bias, or hate crimes, are certain crimes that are committed against others because of the victim’s actual or perceived race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, age or national origin, according to the Dakota County Attorney's Office.

Crimes motivated by bias — which Minnesota law enforcement agencies are required by state law to report — include assaults, criminal damage to property or vandalism, and harassment or stalking crimes.

According to the BCA data, hate crimes increased in Minnesota last year with 238 incidents motivated by bias, resulting in a total of 271 victims and 191 offenders.

Verbal abuse and assaults were the most commonly reported crimes motivated by bias in Minnesota last year.

Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / Minnesota Uniform Crime Report.

Crimes motivated by bias against Black or African American people were the most frequently reported hate crimes in Minnesota last year, accounting for just over 40% of all incidents reported.

Over half of the incidents tied to bias regarding race, ethnicity or ancestry were motivated by bias against Black or African American individuals, according to the BCA. Anti-white bias accounted for nearly 9% of the crimes motivated by bias reported in Minnesota last year.

Anti-gay bias, which accounted for more than half of crimes motivated by bias against persons of a particular sexual orientation, motivated just over 10% of all hate crimes reported in the state last year.

Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / Minnesota Uniform Crime Report.

There were 43 hate crimes reported in Minnesota last year connected to bias against persons of a certain religion.

Combined, hate crimes motivated by anti-Jewish or anti-Islamic bias accounted for nearly 80% of crimes in this category.

Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / Minnesota Uniform Crime Report.

Anti-trans bias was connected to six crimes in Minnesota last year, according to the data. One incident related to bias against gender non-conforming individuals.

Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / Minnesota Uniform Crime Report.

The BCA report noted two crimes motivated by bias against disabled individuals last year — one incident related to bias against mental disability and the other incident related to bias against physical disability.

Two crimes motivated by bias against a particular gender were also noted.

Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / Minnesota Uniform Crime Report.

The BCA data shows most crimes motivated by bias last year targeted individuals and took place at a residence.

Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / Minnesota Uniform Crime Report.

The complete 2021 Uniform Crime Report can be found here.