New stalking charges for man accused of hounding Twin Cities DJ

Skip to main content
New stalking charges filed against man accused of hounding another DJ at The Current

New stalking charges filed against man accused of hounding another DJ at The Current

It is the second time he's been accused of relentlessly harassing a DJ with The Current.

Ramsey County

It is the second time he's been accused of relentlessly harassing a DJ with The Current.

A Twin Cities man accused of hounding an on-air personality at 89.3 The Current faces new stalking charges in the case. 

Ramsey County prosecutors added two felony stalking charges earlier this month to the existing case against Patrick H. Kelly. The 62-year-old had originally been charged in October with multiple counts of violating a restraining order, following accusations he obsessively targeted The Current's DJ Jade. 

Jade, music director and on-air host at the radio station, said she is worried for her own safety, as well as the safety of her loved ones, as a result of Kelly's actions. The charges allege that, beginning in June of last year through late October, Kelly repeatedly showed up to Jade's home, sent flowers (to her work and home), dropped off a burner phone with a note to call him, and had various gifts and letters delivered to her.

Much of this happened after Jade had taken out a restraining order against him, the charges state.

Kelly has previously been accused of engaging in similar behavior toward one of Jade's on-air colleagues. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to stalking and threatening The Current DJ Mary Lucia, and was sentenced to five years probation in that case (the maximum allowed by law).

Jade has told authorities Kelly's stalking has her constantly "on edge," according to the complaint. She's fearful to go on walks or runs alone, has private security and worries about what he might do, the charges state.

Kelly is now charged with six felony counts:

  • Two counts of stalking (added via an amended complaint filed on Feb. 2)
  • Two counts of harassment that includes a third or subsequent violation in a 10-year period
  • Two counts of harassment for violating a restraining order within 10 years of a previous domestic violence conviction

The harassment charges had initially been spread across three separate cases. On Feb. 9, a judge dismissed two of those cases, with the charges then consolidated into one single criminal case.

Kelly pleaded not guilty to all six counts. A pre-trial hearing is set for March 21, 2022.

Next Up

Kelly, Patrick - crop
MN News

New stalking charges for man accused of hounding Twin Cities DJ

It is the second time he's been accused of relentlessly harassing a DJ with The Current.

USATSI_17682111_168397563_lowres
MN Music and Radio

After acclaimed Super Bowl halftime show, many declare Prince's is still the GOAT

Prince fans agree this year's show was one of the best — but not as good as the 2007 event.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, February 14

Hospitalizations appear on track to dip below 1,000 for the first time in months.

Michele Tafoya
TV, Movies and The Arts

Michele Tafoya says Super Bowl goodbye to NBC, joins Republican's campaign

The Edina resident has been announced as the co-chair of Kendall Qualls' campaign for Minnesota governor.

fire pixabay stock
MN News

1 dead after mobile home fire near Lake Winnibigoshish

It happened shortly after midnight Sunday.

unsplash police lights squad partial crop
MN News

Police: Man strangles father unconscious, tries to assault neighbors

The SWAT unit was called to the scene and eventually took the suspect into custody.

USATSI_17681632_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Vikings' lesson from L.A.'s Super Bowl win: It takes everyone

The Rams put together a complete team in order to raise the Lombardi Trophy...how can the Vikings follow their path?

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Man shot while driving with wife and kids in St. Paul

The man reported hearing a loud noise before his window shattered.

crash I-35
MN News

Overnight snow leads to slick roads, several crashes Monday morning

A vehicle went off the road and flipped on I-35.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

New details released about fatal police incident near Eden Valley

The suspect was struck by the officer's gunfire, but died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the BCA.

Adrian Peterson
MN Vikings

Adrian Peterson arrested for alleged domestic violence

The alleged incident occurred Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport.

USATSI_17679468_168397563_lowres (1)
MN Timberwolves

Ant erupts to help Wolves win shootout over Pacers

Edwards dropped 37 points to lead the Timberwolves to victory.

Related

radio station, microphone
MN News

Convicted stalker charged with harassment of another DJ at The Current

He pleaded guilty to similar charges involving the DJ's colleague back in 2015.

minneapolis police
MN News

New charges for death of unborn child in pregnant woman's killing

The victim, 7 months pregnant, was found dead in a burning RV.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Charges: Man kidnapped woman, sexually assaulted her at gunpoint

The suspect faces three separate felony charges.

ABC News 2020 - Lori Christensen
MN News

Minnesota's 'neighbor from hell' faces new stalking charges

The harassment, Lori Christensen's newest neighbors say, continues.

derek chauvin
MN News

Chauvin pleads guilty to federal civil rights charges in 2 cases

Prosecutors said he violated the rights of both George Floyd and, in 2017, a 14-year-old boy.

bryn mawr market GSV 414 Cedar Lake Rd S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - August - crop 2021
MN News

Charges: 15-year-old shot young cashier in foot, stomach

He's one of three teenagers charged in connection with the violent incident.

3505 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - May 2019
MN News

Charges: Suspect burned RV to hide body of missing pregnant woman

The victim was 7 months pregnant and had been reported missing a few days prior.

MN News

Man accused of stalking popular radio host faces new charges