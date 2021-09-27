New video, body cam footage shows police beating prone Jaleel Stallings

September 27, 2021
Updated:
Original:

New surveillance video, SWAT body cam footage shows police beating prone Jaleel Stallings

Stallings' attorney, Eric Rice, made the video public Monday.
Author:
Stallings surveillance footage - screengrab - crop

Additional video evidence released by the attorney for Jaleel Stallings further contradicts law enforcement officers' accounts of Stallings' arrest on May 30, 2020.

The 29-year-old Stallings had been charged with eight felonies after authorities said he'd fired multiple shots at several SWAT officers who were patrolling East Lake Street in Minneapolis during George Floyd-related unrest. But this summer, a jury acquitted the St. Paul man on all counts and the officers involved in the incident have been facing additional scrutiny after evidence presented at the trial directly contradicted their official accounts as laid out in the criminal complaint.

The case was first highlighted by Minnesota Reformer, which published an in-depth look at the allegations on Sept. 1.

Jaleel Stallings after his arrest.

Jaleel Stallings after his arrest.

The charges painted Stallings, a veteran, as the aggressor in the encounter, and failed to note that officers, while in an unmarked van, shot plastic bullets at Stallings first. Stallings said he returned fire in self-defense, not knowing they were members of law enforcement, and citing widespread warnings about armed white supremacists in the area. As soon as Stallings realized they were police officers, he set his firearm down and laid face-down on the ground.

Bodycam footage shows SWAT officers kick, punch and knee Stallings repeatedly in the face and head after he'd surrendered. Officers claimed he resisted arrest, with a news release describing it as a "struggle."

On Monday, Stallings' attorney Eric Rice provided newly released video evidence from the incident, including bodycam footage from two officers and video from a nearby surveillance camera. The latter can be seen here, and was captured by a citizen, Rice said.

It shows what happened in the parking lot at 14th Avenue and Lake Street from 10:16 p.m. to 11:10 p.m., when officers encountered Stallings.

In it, Stallings can be seen running behind a white pickup and firing three shots. Then he laid on the ground with his hands on his head. He'd put his firearm on the ground.

A van, unmarked and with no emergency lights on, pulls into view. SWAT officers pour out of the van. One runs up and kicks Stallings three times in the head. Another comes over and begins punching Stallings.

He suffered a fracture near his eye, as well as cuts and bruises.

The materials, Rice's office said, are being made public "to rebut false and misleading statements issued by various parties, as well as educate the public about the evidence used to support charges against Mr. Stallings."

Rice also provided an excerpt of body cam footage from Officer Dauble, who was in the van and fired the third 40mm round toward Stallings and his group, Rice said:

As well as Officer Sundberg, who was next to Dauble in the van, according to Rice:

The materials were all provided to the court during pretrial and trial proceedings, Rice's office said. The videos are being shared now because the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said it would lift restrictions on their release.

Other revelations laid out in court documents included an MPD officer saying the plan in the lead up to the Stallings incident was: "Drive down Lake Street, and you see a f******* group, call it out. OK great. F*** ’em up, gas ’em, f*** ’em up."

A judge also wrote in a court order that when MPD Commander Bruce Folkens inspected the scene of Stallings arrest, he told an officer it was "nice to hear" police were "hunting people" instead of "chasing people around," adding "F*** these people."

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office and Minneapolis Police Department for comment.

MPD Chief Medaria Arradondo, when previously asked by KARE 11 to explain the officers' actions, said that they should be seen in the context of the civil unrest that followed Floyd's murder by an MPD officer, noting that officers "had just been through four days of rioting, looting, arson and the burning of the Third Precinct."

