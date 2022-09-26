Skip to main content
New threat prompts closure of Richfield secondary schools Monday

New threat prompts closure of Richfield secondary schools Monday

The new threat comes after a shooting outside the Richfield High School football game Friday night.

The new threat comes after a shooting outside the Richfield High School football game Friday night.

Richfield secondary schools are closed Monday after the district received online threats early Monday morning – just two days after a shooting injured two people outside a high school football game.

"Early this morning we received online threats toward our secondary schools. While we have been partnering with police to investigate the credibility of the threats, due to the timing and the recent events outside our homecoming game, we have made the decision to close our secondary schools today," an email from the district to families said. 

Closed are Richfield Middle School, Richfield High School, the South Education Center and the Richfield College Experience Program.

Elementary schools were not the subject of the threat so they remain open Monday, though parents who choose to keep their kids home will be granted an excused absence. 

"We are aware that this is an unsettling message to receive. We are grateful to the Richfield community for your support and to the individuals who reported the threats to us," the email continued. 

"While we had hoped to see students today to offer support, connection and learning, we are making this decision with student and staff safety in mind."

The shooting Friday night during Richfield High School's homecoming game left two men injured outside the gates of the Spartans stadium.

Police announced Sunday that two people were arrested: a 15-year-old Richfield student who is believed to be the shooter, and a 16-year-old former Richfield student who is accused of instigating the altercation that led to the shots fired.

Both are in custody at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. 

The closure of schools also comes days after 16 schools in Minnesota were the subject of hoax active shooter threats that prompted lockdowns and police responses.

