New trial for man convicted in fatal road rage shooting

New trial for man convicted in fatal St. Paul road rage shooting

The man was previously convicted of a second-degree murder charge in the case.

Ramsey County Jail

A man who was convicted of murder charges in a St. Paul road rage incident in 2020 will get a new trial after having his conviction reversed.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals issued an opinion Monday that will reverse the second-degree murder conviction for Anthony Trifiletti in the killing of Douglas Lewis. He was to serve a 12½-year prison sentence as a result, but that will be scrapped for a new trial.

The date for the trial is yet to be determined. A spokesperson with the Ramsey County Attorney's Office told Bring Me The News a decision regarding the next steps in the case will be decided "in the near future."

Trifiletti, of Waterman, Minnesota, was convicted on April 20, 2021 at the second attempt after his initial hearing ended in a mistrial when the jury couldn't reach a verdict.

According to the Court of Appeals, Trifiletti and his attorney filed a mistrial claiming that Trifiletti's Sixth Amendment rights were violated, stating that he was denied the right to confront an accuser during the April 2021 trial after a witness didn't appear in court due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

Because of the witness's absence from court, the state requested to read the transcripts of the witness's testimony or present their testimony remotely with video. 

"Trifiletti objected to the state’s request, insisting that he has a right to live, in-person confrontation and pointing out that the district court had received only self-reported, secondhand information about these witnesses’ potential unavailability," court documents say.

However, the witness's testimony was read to the jury in the trial.

The Court of Appeals said they agreed that Trifilett's confrontation clause right was violated, prompting a new trial.

The Watertown man was originally charged with second-degree murder in the road rage shooting death of 39-year-old Douglas Lewis, from St. Paul. The incident happened in May 2020 when the two got into an altercation after Trifiletti's truck was bumped from behind by Lewis' vehicle on Highway 61 in St. Paul.

According to the charges, the two men pulled over and started arguing. Trifiletti claimed he felt threatened when Lewis reached underneath his shirt during the confrontation. Trifiletti, who had a permit to carry, pulled out his gun and fired several shots. A witness said the two men were about 10 feet apart from each other when the shooting happened.

Lewis, who was later found to be unarmed, died at Regions Hospital.

