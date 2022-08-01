Skip to main content
New video shows moment police snipers fatally shot Tekle Sundberg

Andrew Tekle Sundberg, 20, was fatally shot by two police snipers on July 14.

New video from a community member shows the moment 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg was fatally shot by two police snipers in Minneapolis on July 14. 

The video, posted online by Communities United Against Police Brutality, shows what appears to be Sundberg breaking glass on the window of his third-floor apartment seconds before he is killed by two shots from snipers perched atop a building across the street. 

There is no visual clarity in the new video to determine if Sundberg was holding a gun when the snipers opened fire. On July 20, six days after the incident, Minneapolis police and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released body camera videos, one of which reveals the dialogue between snipers Zach Seraphine and Aaron Pearson. 

"Can't see it. He's got a cellphone," one of them says at 4:18 a.m. Fifteen seconds later one of them says "gun" and shots are fired. 

Body camera video from an officer on the ground below Sundberg's apartment shows the 20-year-old leaning out of his window, talking on his cellphone. 

"He's threatening to shoot the officers and he's breaking out some of his windows," the officer on the ground says at 4:17:48 a.m. A total of 46 seconds pass from that officer's alert to the moment the snipers shoot at 4:18:34 a.m. 

When body camera videos were released to the public July 20, a spokesperson from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension asked anyone with video of the shooting to send it in to help the agency thoroughly investigate the use-of-force incident. 

"We have not identified the video that shows the clearest images of what happened at that time," the BAC spokesperson said. "We know that there is video out there that residents, media members have. We ask that they share that with the BCA."

Bring Me The News has reached out to MPD, the BCA and the Sundberg family attorney to comment on the new video. The CUAPB, meanwhile, issued a release alongside the video saying "The only conclusion that can be reached from this video evidence is that the MPD shooting of Tekle Sundberg was not justified."

The videos released by MPD and the BCA do not show Sundberg being shot. The BCA spokesperson said a spotlight aimed at Sundberg's apartment window "whitewashes things out."

The MPD/BCA video compilation includes more than 10 minutes of the incident, beginning with the first officer on scene who appears to narrowly dodge multiple shots that were fired through a locked metal door inside the building.

It's the same door that Arabella Foss-Yarbrough and her two young children escaped through after Sundberg allegedly fired multiple shots through the walls of their apartment, which prompted the initial 911 call. 

