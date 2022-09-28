Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts
Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings.
The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
According to its website, Niche has nearly 2.5 million school reviews from students, parents and teachers, which totals more school reviews than any other place on the internet.
"This gives an unparalleled, honest view into what people really think about a school," the website states.
User reviews and data are processed together to total the latest rankings across over 92,000 public schools, over 30,000 private schools and nearly 12,000 school districts nationwide.
According to Niche, its rankings differ from others that rely almost entirely on test scores and academic performance in that it also includes input from students, alumni and parents, as well as quantitative data from sources such as the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities.
Here's where Minnesota schools and school districts stack up, in order:
Best public high schools in Minnesota
- Math & Science Academy in Woodbury
- Wayzata High School
- Eden Prairie Senior High School
- Minnetonka High School
- Edina Senior High School
- Nova Classical Academy Upper School in St. Paul
- Eagle Ridge Academy in Minnetonka
- Eastview Senior High School in Apple Valley
- Eagan Senior High School
- Mounds View Senior High School
Best private high schools in Minnesota
- The International School of Minnesota in Eden Prairie
- Mounds Park Academy in St. Paul
- The Blake School in Hopkins
- Breck School in Minneapolis
- St. Paul Academy & Summit School in St. Paul
- Saint John's Preparatory School in Collegeville
- Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis
- Providence Academy in Plymouth
- Shattuck-St. Mary's School in Faribault
- Saint Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights
Best school district in Minnesota
- Wayzata Public School District
- Minnetonka Public School District
- Eden Prairie Schools
- Edina Public School District
- Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School
- Orono Public School District
- Nova Classical Academy
- St. Croix Preparatory Academy
- St. Michael-Albertville School District
- Westonka Public School District
Best public elementary schools in Minnesota
- Kimberly Lane Elementary School in Plymouth
- Scenic Heights Elementary School in Minnetonka
- Meadow Ridge Elementary School in Plymouth
- Greenwood Elementary School in Plymouth
- Plymouth Creek Elementary School
- Yinghua Academy in Minneapolis
- Eagle Ridge Academy Lower School in Minnetonka
- St. Croix Preparatory Academy Lower School in Stillwater
- Sunset Hill Elementary School in Plymouth
- Creek Valley Elementary School in Edina
Rankings from Niche show the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham, North Carolina as the top public school in the United States.
As for the best private school in the country, Phillip Academy in Andover, Massachusetts grabs the top spot.
To see more rankings from Niche, click here.