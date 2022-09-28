Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts

Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings.

The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.

According to its website, Niche has nearly 2.5 million school reviews from students, parents and teachers, which totals more school reviews than any other place on the internet.

"This gives an unparalleled, honest view into what people really think about a school," the website states.

User reviews and data are processed together to total the latest rankings across over 92,000 public schools, over 30,000 private schools and nearly 12,000 school districts nationwide.

According to Niche, its rankings differ from others that rely almost entirely on test scores and academic performance in that it also includes input from students, alumni and parents, as well as quantitative data from sources such as the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities.

Here's where Minnesota schools and school districts stack up, in order:

Best public high schools in Minnesota

Math & Science Academy in Woodbury

Wayzata High School

Eden Prairie Senior High School

Minnetonka High School

Edina Senior High School

Nova Classical Academy Upper School in St. Paul

Eagle Ridge Academy in Minnetonka

Eastview Senior High School in Apple Valley

Eagan Senior High School

Mounds View Senior High School

Best private high schools in Minnesota

The International School of Minnesota in Eden Prairie

Mounds Park Academy in St. Paul

The Blake School in Hopkins

Breck School in Minneapolis

St. Paul Academy & Summit School in St. Paul

Saint John's Preparatory School in Collegeville

Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis

Providence Academy in Plymouth

Shattuck-St. Mary's School in Faribault

Saint Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights

Best school district in Minnesota

Wayzata Public School District

Minnetonka Public School District

Eden Prairie Schools

Edina Public School District

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School

Orono Public School District

Nova Classical Academy

St. Croix Preparatory Academy

St. Michael-Albertville School District

Westonka Public School District

Best public elementary schools in Minnesota

Kimberly Lane Elementary School in Plymouth

Scenic Heights Elementary School in Minnetonka

Meadow Ridge Elementary School in Plymouth

Greenwood Elementary School in Plymouth

Plymouth Creek Elementary School

Yinghua Academy in Minneapolis

Eagle Ridge Academy Lower School in Minnetonka

St. Croix Preparatory Academy Lower School in Stillwater

Sunset Hill Elementary School in Plymouth

Creek Valley Elementary School in Edina

Rankings from Niche show the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham, North Carolina as the top public school in the United States.

As for the best private school in the country, Phillip Academy in Andover, Massachusetts grabs the top spot.

To see more rankings from Niche, click here.