Nine charged in Minneapolis street racing crackdown

Criminal charges have been filed against nine suspects in connection with street racing in downtown Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs, prosecutors in Hennepin County announced Tuesday.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said the nine suspects face felony charges related to street racing, including rioting, criminal damage to property, child endangerment, and reckless driving.

"The conduct is incredibly risky for no reason," Freeman stated in a press release, adding numerous cases remain under investigation and additional charges are expected. "The time has come for this reckless and audacious lawlessness to end."

Freeman said his office intends to "fully prosecute" the cases and use civil asset forfeiture "where appropriate" to seize vehicles involved in street racing.

"Whether they are spinning out of control in an intersection or blocking the area from traffic and law enforcement, these vehicles may be permanently seized," he said.

Earlier this month, Gov. Tim Walz said an increased law enforcement presence in the Twin Cities from the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is here to stay until further notice.

Street racing, where participants often block streets, is one of the crimes being targeted in the crackdown.