Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Nine police agencies called in for crowd control after 2 shot in West St. Paul
Publish date:

Nine police agencies called in for crowd control after 2 shot in West St. Paul

Police say a large group "attempted to take control" of part of the crime scene.
Author:

Google

Police say a large group "attempted to take control" of part of the crime scene.

Gunfire outside a West St. Paul gas station Sunday night left two people injured and later resulted in multiple law enforcement agencies called in for crowd control measures.

The West St. Paul Police Department said the shooting happened just before 8:50 p.m. at Marathon Gas, located at 433 East Mendota Road. Police were told that a female had been shot in the foot near the gas pumps. 

Officers arrived to find the wounded woman along with a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Regions Hospital. The man underwent surgery and his condition is unknown, while the woman sustained what police believed to be a noncritical injury. 

At this point, police allege that some crowd members interfered with the crime scene:

"As officers were attempting to secure the scene and medical personnel were attending to the victims, a large group of individuals confronted first responders refusing to follow demands to leave the secured scene. Some individuals attempted to take control of a vehicle, which one of the victims occupied. To control the scene, additional officers were requested from surrounding agencies who helped to secure the crime scene and keep onlookers away. Officers from South St. Paul, Inver Grove Heights, Mendota Heights, Eagan, Washington County, Cottage Grove, Woodbury, State Patrol and St. Paul Police Departments responded to assist with crowd control."

As for the shooting, police believe the victims were targeted. Anyone with information should call police at 651-552-4200. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

After 'extraordinary' revenue growth, MN projects $7.7B surplus

But finance officials note there is still "significant risk" due to economic uncertainty.

amelia huffman
MN News

Deputy Chief Amelia Huffman named interim chief of the Minneapolis PD

She lives in Uptown and has been with the MPD for 27 years.

Brother Jules
MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities radio DJ who worked extensively with Prince dies

He was an icon in the Twin Cities hip-hop scene.

Pixabay - hospital emergency room sign
MN News

Deputy injured when fleeing suspect crashes into his vehicle

The 34-year-old deputy was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

chef jack riebel - the lexington - st. paul
MN Food & Drink

Acclaimed Twin Cities chef Jack Riebel has died

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2019.

Vineeta Sawkar
MN Music and Radio

Vineeta Sawkar named as WCCO Radio’s new morning host

She succeeds the legendary Dave Lee, who retired earlier this year.

coronavirus, COVID-19 test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 7

The latest from the state health department.

no dancing
MN Food & Drink

Footloose! Duluth scraps Prohibition-era ban on unlicensed dancing

Establishments had to have a license to allow the public to dance.

ted mann concert hall - university of minnesota
MN News

2 armed suspects rob victim at U of M concert hall

The two suspects pointed guns at the victim.

West St Paul, Minnesota - June 2019
MN News

Nine police agencies called in for crowd control after 2 shot in West St. Paul

Police say a large group "attempted to take control" of part of the crime scene.

Brooklyn Center police, Daunte Wright
MN News

Brooklyn Center approves $1.3M public safety budget, including policing reforms

The city will use some money from the police department for the new programs.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Snow impacting morning commute across southern Minnesota

A quick inch could make a bit of a mess on the roads.

Related

West St Paul, Minnesota - August 2018
MN News

Female shot in parking lot of Twin Cities Menards store

The incident happened at the same Menards where a robbery happened in September.

thompson county park-west st. paul 1
MN News

West St. Paul killing was at large gathering; police say attendees uncooperative

Two arrests have been made, but the search for the person who pulled the trigger continues.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Paul

Officers responded to the incident at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Woman fatally shot in West St. Paul, 21-year-old arrested

For domestic violence help, you can call the Minnesota Day One Crisis hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

FEtiw7MXEAAr_Ig
MN News

Man killed in shooting outside apartment building in St. Paul

Shots fired were reported to police around 11:30 p.m.

Ep9gUdAW4AEIkR4
MN News

2-year-old boy fatally shot in St. Paul Wednesday afternoon

It's unclear if the shooting was intentional, accidental or self-inflicted.

EaMt4DOXsAUp-bM
MN News

Shots fired at St. Paul police, pursuit ends in injury crash

A St. Paul squad vehicle was struck during the shooting.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Man shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Halloween

Police believe it was an isolated incident.