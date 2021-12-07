Nine police agencies called in for crowd control after 2 shot in West St. Paul

Gunfire outside a West St. Paul gas station Sunday night left two people injured and later resulted in multiple law enforcement agencies called in for crowd control measures.

The West St. Paul Police Department said the shooting happened just before 8:50 p.m. at Marathon Gas, located at 433 East Mendota Road. Police were told that a female had been shot in the foot near the gas pumps.

Officers arrived to find the wounded woman along with a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Regions Hospital. The man underwent surgery and his condition is unknown, while the woman sustained what police believed to be a noncritical injury.

At this point, police allege that some crowd members interfered with the crime scene:

"As officers were attempting to secure the scene and medical personnel were attending to the victims, a large group of individuals confronted first responders refusing to follow demands to leave the secured scene. Some individuals attempted to take control of a vehicle, which one of the victims occupied. To control the scene, additional officers were requested from surrounding agencies who helped to secure the crime scene and keep onlookers away. Officers from South St. Paul, Inver Grove Heights, Mendota Heights, Eagan, Washington County, Cottage Grove, Woodbury, State Patrol and St. Paul Police Departments responded to assist with crowd control."

As for the shooting, police believe the victims were targeted. Anyone with information should call police at 651-552-4200.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.