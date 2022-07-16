Skip to main content
Nine-vehicle crash shut down Hwy. 169 in Jordan

The northbound highway is still closed as of noon.

Rusty Clark, Flickr

NOON UPDATE:

Highway 169 is still closed northbound, while only a single lane is open southbound in Jordan following a major crash Saturday morning.

The latest update at 11:40 a.m. from the Minnesota Department of Transportation states that authorities are expected to remain at the scene for the next four hours.

According to reports from the scene by FOX 9, the crash involved at least eight passenger vehicles and a semi-truck.

At this time, it's not clear how the crash unfolded. There are also no details on the number and extent of injuries.

Original story

Highway 169 is closed in both directions in Jordan, Minnesota, following a "injury crash."

The crash was reported at 7:15 a.m., and at 8:44 a.m. Minnesota Department of Transportation said that the road would remain closed at MN 282 (Quaker Avenue) for the next three hours.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it's investigating a crash, but as of this time "the extent of injuries has not yet been determined."

It's not known at this time how many people are injured, nor how many vehicles are involved.

Travelers are being told to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

