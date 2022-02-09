New details in snowmobile crash that seriously injured MN lawmaker

Authorities say neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor in the recent snowmobile crash that left a state senator with serious injuries.

Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault) was hospitalized with three broken ribs, a broken pelvis and fractured L5 vertebrae after Friday's crash in Morrison County. The sheriff's office had said the 55-year-old was thrown from his snowmobile as he came up to a 90-degree left turn on the trail.

His fellow senator, Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks), had been following behind in his own snowmobile and hit Jasinski's unoccupied vehicle.

Two reports, provided to Bring Me The News Wednesday, indicate authorities do not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash.

An accident report form by the Minnesota DNR indicates no alcohol or drug use on the part of either Jasinski or Johnson. Neither lawmaker was given a chemical test. And the Morrison County Sheriff's Office incident report said a conservation officer on the scene did not notice any signs of alcohol on Jasinski as he sat in the back of an ambulance.

The latter report states there are no criminal charges pending.

Jasinski, in a statement Monday, said he's expected to make a full recovery, though acknowledged it may be a long one. He plans to participate in the legislative session remotely for the time-being.

The two reports provide a few more details about the crash, including the cause.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office initially said Johnson rear-ended Jasinki's snowmobile, but hours later amended their statement to say Jasinski lost control of his snowmobile and was thrown from it — with Johnson hitting the unoccupied vehicle.

The incident report from the sheriff's office now says Jasinski clipped the snowmobile in front of him (being operated by DNR Enforcement Director Rod Smith), as the senator "might have been traveling a little bit too fast" as the group approached the turn. This contact caused Jasinski's snowmobile to roll, throwing the lawmaker.

MPR News' Brian Bakst says Johnson's snowmobile then landed on Jasinski.

Other new pieces of information gleaned from the reports:

Both Jasinski and Johnson were estimated to be traveling 10 mph when the crash occurred

Both senators were riding Polaris-owned, 2022 demo snowmobiles, and neither had registration displayed

The two lawmakers were wearing helmets

Johnson was unable to show his snowmobile safety training certificate, explaining he recently renewed his driver's license and the safety endorsement did not transfer over

Jasinski, after news of the crash began to spread, said on Facebook he is "a little banged up" but altogether "fine and in good spirits."

Sen. Johnson, who was uninjured, said in a statement: "I am wishing my friend and colleague the best in his recovery and look forward to having him back here at the Capitol as soon as he is able."