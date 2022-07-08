Skip to main content
No arrests after alley shooting injures four near St. Cloud State campus

The youngest victim is 15-years-old.

Investigators in St. Cloud say an alleyway shooting that left four injured Wednesday afternoon appears to be related to a physical fight that happened the night before. 

Officers were called to the shooting at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday near 11th St. S. and 6th Ave. S., a couple blocks west of the St. Cloud State University campus.

Upon arrival, officers found one man with a gunshot wound to his head and learned three others had left the scene before police arrived and shown up at the hospital with injuries. 

On Thursday afternoon, police provided new information about the investigation so far and the victims shot in the incident. 

A 21-year-old St. Cloud man shot in the chest, a 19-year-old Mora man shot in the elbow, and a 15-year-old St. Cloud boy shot in the shoulder and neck remain hospitalized in stable condition, police said. A 21-year-old St. Cloud man, who was the one shot in the head, was discharged early Thursday.

Police have yet to make any arrests in connection with the shooting and investigators say the suspects appear to have left the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived. 

According to police, witnesses said a "heated verbal altercation" took place between two groups before the shooting. 

"At some point during the altercation, numerous shots were fired from handguns by multiple shooters," police stated, adding the cause of the altercation and shooting appears to be related to a physical fight that happened the previous evening. 

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 and at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.

