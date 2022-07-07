No arrests made in Fourth of July chaos; Walz pledges further state help

No arrests have been made for the shootings at Boom Island Park and multiple incidents where people were launching fireworks at people, cars and residential buildings in downtown Minneapolis on Fourth of July evening.

Videos showing fireworks being fired by individuals across parts of downtown Minneapolis, Gold Medal Park, and near the Stone Arch Bridge have gone viral online and sparked swift condemnation, while seven people were injured – several seriously – as gunfire erupted as people set off fireworks at Boom Island.

But no suspects have been arrested several days later, with police saying that its resources were stretched thin due to 1,300 calls for service being received over a seven-hour period, with 80 of MPD's officers on duty during the evening.

Some Minneapolis residents told Bring Me The News that the response times seemed slow Monday night as officers were occupied with multiple incidents happening around the same time.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten said there was all-out effort with his department, Minneapolis Parks Police and the University of Minnesota Police Department responding to the numerous calls.

"Please understand that our officers were being very diligent, working very hard and there was not a single officer sitting around," Parten told Bring Me The News, adding the coordinated effort was focused on what was the biggest threat at the time and working its way down the list in addressing the calls.

He added that response times may have been longer due to incidents involving people who were "defiant" towards officers, with Parten saying some were launching and throwing fireworks at authorities and EMS personnel.

Walz: State will provide extra support

Gov. Tim Walz said during a news conference Wednesday that the state will provide additional law enforcement help to Minneapolis after Monday's chaotic night.

"The behavior is unacceptable. It's against the law, it's dangerous. We are always in close communication with the city and county," Walz said.

When asked if the National Guard was requested by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Walz said no, adding that the Guard doesn't have the authority to make arrests and takes a longer time to deploy.

"It's not as if we're going to go in and displace the Minneapolis Police. They have primary jurisdiction. We'll be redoubling our high visibility efforts with the city of Minneapolis over the next few months. We'll continue to provide as much assistance as we can," the governor said.

Walz gave credit to the coordinated effort between the state and city in reducing violent crime in Minneapolis. Walz has approved providing Minneapolis air support to catch carjackers, State Patrol resources to fight illegal street racing, and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension analysts tracking guns and gang activity.

According to city records, homicides, gunshot wound victims and shots fired calls are all down from the same time in 2021. Walz said Wednesday that the recent coordination efforts by local and state agencies has resulted in the arrests of 170 people and over 100 gun confiscations in recent weeks.

Details of injured parties in Boom Island shooting

Dawn Sommers, a spokesperson with the Minneapolis Parks Police, said seven people arrived at the hospital after the Boom Island Park shooting. Another victim of a shooting arrived around the same time but their injuries were from a different incident.

Of those who were injured in the shooting:

Two 17-year-old boys were treated and released

One 17-year-old girl was admitted for treatment

Two 18-year-old men are listed in serious condition

One 18-year-old woman is listed in serious condition

One 22-year-old was admitted for treatment

Videos — some going viral — show people on July 4 shooting fireworks at residential buildings, people, cars and police in downtown Minneapolis.

"There was a point where some people shot three medium-sized bottle rockets directly at me," a person who lives in the area tells Bring Me The News. He added there were a lot of ground-level detonations of large fireworks with people "running and screaming" during the incident.

Below are some videos taken by residents of the events that happened on Monday.