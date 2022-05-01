No charges for officers involved in killing of Forest Lake man

Skip to main content

No charges for deputies, officer involved in killing of Forest Lake man

Bradley George Erickson was shot by police in November after a brief pursuit.
Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel

Police won’t be charged in the fatal shooting of a man in Forest Lake in November.

Bradley George Erickson, 47, of Forest Lake, was fatally shot by police after a brief pursuit on Nov. 28.

The three officers involved — identified as Forest Lake police officers Jonathan Glader and Matthew Smiths and Washington County deputy Greg Reiter — won’t face charges, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

In a memo to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the attorney’s office’s Criminal Division Head Nick Hydukovich called the officer’s actions “justified.”

“While the death of an individual by deadly force is never to be taken lightly, there is no question that the actions of the officers in this matter were wholly justified,” Hydukovich wrote.

The shooting occurred in the afternoon, when a 911 caller in Forest Lake reported that a man had arrived at their home and that they had an Order for Protection against him.

The caller reported that the man, later identified as Erickson, was armed and making threats against them.

Erickson was seen holding a rifle outside the 911 caller's house when police arrived, and then fled in a vehicle. He was eventually stopped after officers performed a PIT maneuver.

As police approached the vehicle, Erickson "raised his rifle and pointed it directly at a deputy," prompting Glader, Smiths, and Reiter to open fire.

Erickson was airlifted to the hospital, where he died of his injuries a few days later. 

