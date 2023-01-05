No charges in police killing of Jesse Werling, who shot officer in face in Roseville

Skip to main content
Werling opened fire at responding Roseville officers, shooting one in the face.

Minnesota BCA

Werling opened fire at responding Roseville officers, shooting one in the face.

No charges will be brought in the killing of 53-year-old Jesse Werling by Roseville police in early 2022, with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Attorney's Office finding officers justified in their use of deadly force.

Officers Bryan Anderson and Boua Chang both fired an AR-15 rifle at Werling after he shot officer Ryan Duxbury in the face on April 5, 2022. One of the shots fired by Anderson and Chang fatally struck Werling, according to an investigation by the Minnesota BCA. 

Per the Ramsey County Attorney's Office memo, Werling fired an "estimated 200 rounds from a .22 caliber rifle equipped with a telescope at occupied homes, moving and parked motor vehicles and responding peace officers" over a two-hour period.

The bullet that struck Duxbury in the face seriously wounded him, entering near his nose and lodged in the back of his neck. He has since recovered from the wound.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi stated in a letter he agreed with BCA's conclusion that the deadly shooting was justified, saying he was thankful that the officer since recovered from his injuries.

The incident

Officers were called to the 2900 block of of West Owasso Boulevard, next to Lake Owasso, at around 7:45 p.m. on multiple reports of gunshots being heard coming from Werling's home.

After officers arrived, they learned that Werling was hiding in a wooded area, making it difficult for police to locate him on what was a rainy evening. Werling opened fire on officers, who were hiding behind a stone wall and police vehicles for cover at the time. 

During the barrage of gunfire, one of Werling's bullets hit the three-year veteran Duxbury. The ongoing gunfire prevented Duxbury from receiving immediate aid, according to the report. He ultimately was helped by other officers and taken to Regions Hospital for treatment.

Werling continued to fire his weapon for the following 33 minutes at officers and bystanders after Duxbury was taken to the hospital. 

The officers at the scene didn't provide verbal commands during the incident as they believed it would have given away their position. Werling told a 911 dispatcher "he was not inclined" to drop his weapon after he was instructed to do so.

Anderson, who has been with the department for 16 years, and Chang, an 11-year veteran with Roseville Police, returned fire. One of Chang's rounds struck Werling's thigh, hitting a major artery. He was given first aid but died on the way to the hospital.

It was previously determined that Werling stole the rifle from his mother's home in Hudson, Wisconsin. According to Henry Werling, Jesse's father, he had not heard from his son for weeks prior to the incident and that Jesse struggled with mental health issues and was suicidal at times.

A toxicology report revealed that Werling had alcohol in his system at the time of the incident.

