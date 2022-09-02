Skip to main content
No charges to be filed against officers who fatally shot Chisholm man

No charges to be filed against officers who fatally shot Chisholm man

Michael Johnson died of six gunshot wounds to the torso.

Google Streetview

Michael Johnson died of six gunshot wounds to the torso.

The St. Louis County Attorney's Office on Friday announced no criminal charges would be filed against the three law enforcement officers who fatally shot a man in Chisholm in April. 

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputies Cody Dillinger and Gavin Nichols and Virginia Police K-9 Officer Nicholas Grivna opened fire and killed Michael David Johnson, 38, of Chisholm on April 20.

An obituary for Johnson states he was born in Robbinsdale and formerly served in the U.S. Army. He was a father to a son, daughter, and a stepson.

The Attorney's Office said law enforcement in the area were requested to arrest Johnson on a felony stalking charge the day of his death. 

When officers tracked him to a property, Johnson refused to open the door and "made statements that led officers to believe he was possibly armed and might be intending to end his life that day," the Attorney's Office stated. 

With the door forced open, Grivna began giving K-9 warnings and saw Johnson standing at the top of the staircase holding a knife in one hand and a gas tank in the other. 

The Attorney's Office states Grivna drew his firearm and repeatedly commanded Johnson to drop the knife. Johnson ignored the commands and descended the staircase. 

With Johnson descending the stairs, Nicholas fire two less lethal rounds, one of which hit Johnson but did not stop or slow his advance. 

Continuing their commands for Johnson to drop the knife, Grivna and other officers began backing away from the doorway as Johnson continued down the stairs toward the open door. 

Two officers remained on the porch as the others retreated down to the yard.

When Johnson exited the door, he threw the gas tank at Nichols, revealing he also had a knife in his right hand, according to the Attorney's Office. 

Johnson continued quickly advancing toward the officers with a knife in each hand. At this point, the three officers fire their weapons at Johnson, who then fell to the porch. The officers began life-saving efforts, but were unable to revive him. 

The autopsy report determined Johnson died of six gunshot wounds to the torso. 

“The authority to use deadly force is a critical responsibility that must be exercised judiciously and with respect for human rights and dignity," St. Louis County Attorney Kimberly Maki stated in the announcement Friday.

"Here, while we mourn the loss of human life, we have concluded that the actions taken by law enforcement in this incident were in accordance with the ‘reasonable officer’ standard set forth in Minnesota law.”

Next Up

Chisholm Shooting
MN News

No charges to be filed against officers who fatally shot Chisholm man

Michael Johnson died of six gunshot wounds to the torso.

Brian Nienstadt
MN News

Search continues for man who went missing at State Fair

The vulnerable man went missing after becoming separated from his group.

Dr Scott Jensen health freedom conference Sept 25 2021 screengrab
MN News

Scott Jensen joins prominent anti-vaxxers among speakers at Alexandria event

It's the second year in a row that Jensen will speak at the event.

Jenni Johnson
MN News

Interior designer critical in ICU after being hit by driver on crosswalk

The 46-year-old is fighting for her life after the Monday collision.

image
MN Property

Gallery: St. Croix River home is 'modern masterpiece'

The property features over 2,000-square-feet of decking.

image
MN News

St. Paul Police: Gas station employee shot on Grand Avenue

Police believe a confrontation led to the shooting.

Death Valley
MN Weather

Is Death Valley about to break the all-time September temperature record?

How long until a place like Death Valley truly is the valley of death?

Screen Shot 2022-09-02 at 7.13.03 AM
MN News

Fleeing Old Navy shoplifting suspect goes wrong way on Hwy. 10

Two people were arrested.

harley-davidson-gbe6148579_1280
MN News

Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes

The county has seen the same number of serious-injury crashes so far this year as in all of 2021.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Man accused of kidnapping drove 124mph while fleeing police

A man is accused of kidnapping a woman after she got into his vehicle in downtown Minneapolis

image
MN Property

Gallery: P.J. Fleck's Lake Minnetonka vacation home hits market for $2.5M

The home overlooks Crooks Bay.

DonaldWilliamsMug
MN News

Chauvin trial witness charged with assault of ex-girlfriend outside State Fair

Donald Williams was one of the witnesses to George Floyd's murder.

Related

Chisholm Shooting
MN News

Authorities ID man shot dead by police in Chisholm, officers who fired

The Minnesota BCA claims that the 38-year-old came out of a house with knives in his hand.

17545365_1868341206724006_2664416315589561352_o
MN News

No charges for St. Louis Park officer who fatally shot man in apartment

The standoff happened in January 2019.

Screen Shot 2020-08-09 at 5.20.58 PM
MN News

Man who 'rushed officer with knife' fatally shot in western Wisconsin

The deadly encountered happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

police lights
MN News

No charges against officers who fatally shot suspect after raft standoff

The 24-year-old suspect allegedly fired shots at numerous law enforcement officers.

Brian Quinones
MN News

No charges in fatal police shooting of father who live-streamed chase

Brian Quinones died after exiting his car with a knife.

police lights
MN News

Search for 'known suspect' leads to fatal police shooting in Chisholm

Few details have been released.

MN News

No charges for officers who shot dead Chanhassen teen

The 16-year-old died outside his home in July.

minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension - bca
MN News

BCA identifies officers who fatally shot Fergus Falls man near Bowlus

A Minnesota State Trooper and an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Deputy fired the shots.