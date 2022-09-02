No charges to be filed against officers who fatally shot Chisholm man

The St. Louis County Attorney's Office on Friday announced no criminal charges would be filed against the three law enforcement officers who fatally shot a man in Chisholm in April.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputies Cody Dillinger and Gavin Nichols and Virginia Police K-9 Officer Nicholas Grivna opened fire and killed Michael David Johnson, 38, of Chisholm on April 20.

An obituary for Johnson states he was born in Robbinsdale and formerly served in the U.S. Army. He was a father to a son, daughter, and a stepson.

The Attorney's Office said law enforcement in the area were requested to arrest Johnson on a felony stalking charge the day of his death.

When officers tracked him to a property, Johnson refused to open the door and "made statements that led officers to believe he was possibly armed and might be intending to end his life that day," the Attorney's Office stated.

With the door forced open, Grivna began giving K-9 warnings and saw Johnson standing at the top of the staircase holding a knife in one hand and a gas tank in the other.

The Attorney's Office states Grivna drew his firearm and repeatedly commanded Johnson to drop the knife. Johnson ignored the commands and descended the staircase.

With Johnson descending the stairs, Nicholas fire two less lethal rounds, one of which hit Johnson but did not stop or slow his advance.

Continuing their commands for Johnson to drop the knife, Grivna and other officers began backing away from the doorway as Johnson continued down the stairs toward the open door.

Two officers remained on the porch as the others retreated down to the yard.

When Johnson exited the door, he threw the gas tank at Nichols, revealing he also had a knife in his right hand, according to the Attorney's Office.

Johnson continued quickly advancing toward the officers with a knife in each hand. At this point, the three officers fire their weapons at Johnson, who then fell to the porch. The officers began life-saving efforts, but were unable to revive him.

The autopsy report determined Johnson died of six gunshot wounds to the torso.

“The authority to use deadly force is a critical responsibility that must be exercised judiciously and with respect for human rights and dignity," St. Louis County Attorney Kimberly Maki stated in the announcement Friday.

"Here, while we mourn the loss of human life, we have concluded that the actions taken by law enforcement in this incident were in accordance with the ‘reasonable officer’ standard set forth in Minnesota law.”