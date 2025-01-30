No further prison time for man who caused near-death of teen in Minnetonka crash

Skip to main content

No further jail time for man who caused near-death of teen in Minnetonka crash

Lauren Olson, 17, was hospitalized for two months following the crash.

The driver who caused a crash that left a Hopkins High School student in a coma for two weeks will avoid further prison time. 

Mohamed Salad, 30, who was unlicensed at the time of the Mar. 5, 2024, crash, received an 18-month sentence stayed for three years, and ordered to serve 364 days in a Hennepin County workhouse. Six months of this has been deducted due to time served, with the other six months spent under house arrest.

Lauren Olson, who was 17 at the time, was blindsided by Salad's vehicle on Highway 7 and Williston Road in Minnetonka, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Olson was attempting to turn when Salad crashed into her after running a red light and while speeding in excess of 80 mph.

She required emergency surgery for a bleed in her stomach and colon, according to a GoFundMe set up in the aftermath of the crash. She also had a rod inserted into her femur and a stent into her brain.

Olson missed the rest of her senior year of high school, including her final lacrosse season as captain. She has since recovered from broken bones and a severe brain injury, and is currently attending the University of Minnesota

KARE reports that, although Salad pleaded guilty, he wouldn't apologize to the Olson family.

The judge told Salad it's not only a miracle that Lauren could walk in and out of the courtroom within 10 months of the crash but also the fact he isn't going to prison.

According to court records, Salad has seven previous convictions for driving after suspension, two for failing to drive with due care, and others for careless driving and inattentive driving.

As well as spending time in the workhouse, Salad will also spend three years on probation.

