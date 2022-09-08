No link found between Lucky Charms and mystery illnesses, FDA says

Skip to main content
No link found between Lucky Charms and mystery illnesses, FDA concludes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration provided an update this week.

Credit: Mike Mozart via Flickr

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced it has closed its investigation into people claiming they got sick from eating Lucky Charms.

The investigation into the cereal made by Golden Valley-based General Mills was launched in April.

"The FDA investigation has closed with no pathogen or cause of the self-reported illnesses identified, despite extensive testing for numerous potential microbial and chemical adulterants," the administration stated.

Those who were self-reporting illnesses complained of diarrhea and other digestive issues. The first reports were made in March, with thousands of complaints following.

The FDA said it received 558 illness reports before it launched its investigation.

General Mills never issued a recall on the product due to the company never finding anything that would tie the cereal to the illnesses.

"We have fully cooperated with the FDA, which has announced it has closed its investigation. We have investigated concerns across our Lucky Charms manufacturing facilities and have not found any evidence of consumer illness tied to our products,” Andrea Williamson, General Mills spokesperson, told Bring Me The News on Thursday.

