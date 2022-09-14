Skip to main content
No negotiations taking place as day 3 of nurses strike rolls on

No negotiations taking place as day 3 of nurses strike rolls on

The strike ends for some Wednesday evening and others Thursday morning.

Minnesota Nurses Association

The strike ends for some Wednesday evening and others Thursday morning.

Day three of the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) strike arrived on Wednesday, with no deals reached between providers and the union.

Many nurses of the seven providers in the state will go back to work when the strike ends on Thursday at 7 a.m.

Allina Health said nurses working at its hospitals will begin returning to work Wednesday evening. Nurses at United Hospital in St. Paul will return at 6:30 p.m. based on the association's 10-day strike notice.

Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis; Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids; and Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus in Fridley will return to normal operations starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Allina Health.

"Allina Health remains committed to moving forward and reaching a fair contract that recognizes the priorities of both parties," the healthcare provider said in a statement.

Nurses say that executives walked away from talks prior to the strike going into effect this past weekend. Much of the same was said on Wednesday. 

"The support of the nurses for their contracts, the support for the nurses' patience, the support of the nurses from their communities is overwhelming," MNA President and ICU nurse Mary Turner said.

"Because we are out here — not only for our own contracts but for our very professions."

Turner reiterated that the demands of nurses reached an impasse with executives after they wouldn't agree on staffing changes and contract pay.

The largest private sector nurses strike in United States history comes after multiple failed negotiations between the MNA and hospital executives. The strike was authorized on Aug. 16 following an overwhelming vote in favor among 15,000 nurses across 15 Twin Cities and Duluth-Superior hospitals. 

A 10-day notice was given on Sept. 1 before the strike went into effect this week.

Twin Cities Hospital Group, which represents four of the seven healthcare providers, says the nurses' union has demanded wage increases by 32-39% over the next three-year contract. Hospitals have offered around a 10-12% increase over three years, stating it's the largest wage increase they have offered in 15 years.

A spokesperson with Twin Cities Hospital Group said negotiations would not continue while a strike is actively happening.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz showed up to a press conference in support of nurses.

"Nurses have put their lives on the line to care for Minnesotans throughout this pandemic. They deserve to be safe on the job and get paid fairly," the governor said in a statement.

Turner said the union will go back to the drawing board to decide what the next step is if a deal is not reached by the strike's deadline. 

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren shared her support for Minnesota nurses on Wednesday.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-14 at 7.34.05 PM
WI News

Search for missing man who police say may have gun

An appeal has been issued by the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin.

image
MN Food & Drink

Mama's Pizza in St. Paul, founded in 1964, won't reopen for dine-in service

The end of an era on St. Paul's North End.

Mohamed Ali Selim
MN News

Principal charged with soliciting minor files petition to plead guilty

Mohamed Selim could avoid prison time under the proposed deal.

PicketSignsNurseStrike
MN News

No negotiations taking place as day 3 of nurses strike rolls on

The strike ends for some Wednesday evening and others Thursday morning.

Northstar train
MN News

Amtrak cancelations, Northstar facing disruption due to railroad strike

A nationwide strike is looming.

Edison HS
MN News

Alert at several Twin Cities schools after group enters building

Minneapolis Public Schools said the group was confronted and left without incident.

image
MN Weird

Rabies alert after woman brings raccoon into North Dakota bar

Health officials are warning about rabies after an incident last week in Maddock, North Dakota.

police lights
MN News

Police trying to ID man who carjacked, kidnapped woman in Arden Hills

Police say the 61-year-old woman was forced to drive to Minneapolis.

Brooklyn Park Target
MN News

5 girls arrested for Target shoplifting, crashing stolen car

Police say the girls also hit someone in the parking lot.

Low, Mimi Parker
MN Music and Radio

Low cancels tour dates with Death Cab for Cutie amid Mimi Parker's cancer

The Duluth band was scheduled to perform this month in Minneapolis.

Ethan Glynn
MN News

Paralyzed Bloomington football player off ventilator; family shares first words

Ethan Glynn's family is celebrating this week's recovery milestones.

StoneGrantCo
MN News

Community mourns high school athlete killed in crash

The West Central Area High School student died in a head-on collision this past weekend.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 8.51.26 AM
MN News

Minnesota nurses to strike for 3 days at 15 hospitals

The hospitals are in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports area.

IMG_5155
MN News

15,000 Minnesota nurses officially on strike after negotiations fail

The strike officially started at 7 a.m. Monday.

MNAGovWalzTwitter
MN News

Minnesota nurses strike Day 2: no deal reached, Walz shows support

Negotiations have become stagnant according to the Minnesota Nurses Association.

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 2.49.44 PM
MN News

15,000 Minnesota nurses 'overwhelmingly' authorize strike

Overworked and underpaid, the Minnesota Nurses Association is ready to strike.

Nurses on strike
MN News

Nurses start 3-day strike at Allina WestHealth in Plymouth

A "last attempt" at negotiations failed to produce an agreement last Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 2.49.44 PM
MN Health

Strike vote set for 15,000 Minnesota nurses

If the nurses walk off the job, Minnesota would be home to one of the largest nurses strikes in U.S. history.

SEIU Healthcare Minnesota strike.
MN News

Twin Cities mental health workers gather for 1-day strike

More than 400 mental health workers are participating in the unionized strike on Tuesday.

HealthPartners
MN News

Strike possible as contract negotiations at HealthPartners break down

Union members are planning a strike vote.