No travel advised: High winds, whiteout conditions in NW MN

No travel advised: High winds, whiteout conditions in NW Minnesota

Zero visibility in parts of greater Minnesota Tuesday night.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow

The National Weather Service warned earlier this week that high winds could cause blowing snow problems on the roads in Minnesota, and that is exactly what is happening Tuesday night in northwestern areas of the state. 

No travel advisories are in effect in the Fargo-Moorhead area and along Highway 2 from Grand Forks to Crookston. In the map below, roadways highlighted purple are where no travel advisories are posted. Blue means roads are partially covered with snow and pink are roads completely covered with snow. 

Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow tweeted video from Highway 2 west of Crookston, where he said high winds and blowing snow are causing whiteout conditions. 

Another video from Grabow in the Moorhead area showed ice-covered roads and blowing snow. He was at the scene of a vehicle in the ditch. He said it was one of several crashes, spinouts and jackknifed semis. 

There is a blizzard warning in effect along the Red River Valley until 9 p.m. Tuesday, primarily for winds gusting to 50 mph and causing a ground blizzard.  

"Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle," the NWS says of the blizzard-warned counties

In addition to high winds blowing snow, a cold front is pushing through Minnesota and resulting in sustained strong winds and rapidly dropping temperatures. Novak Weather said in his Tuesday forecast video that temps are expected to drop about 40 degrees overnight. 

The frigid temps and high winds will lead to dangerous wind chills, and help form black ice on the roads. 

