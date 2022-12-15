Skip to main content
Nonprofit forms with mission to build playground in memory of Eli Hart

Nonprofit forms with mission to build playground in memory of Eli Hart

The playground is planned for Surfside Park.

GoFundMe

The playground is planned for Surfside Park.

Members of the Lake Minnetonka-area community are fundraising in hopes of building a playground in memory of Eli Hart; a six-year-old boy who was allegedly murdered by his mother in May. 

On the eve of what would've been Eli's seventh birthday, the Rotary Club of Mound Westonka announced a $10,000 grant towards the project, which is being organized by the Eli Hart Memorial Playground nonprofit

The nonprofit, led by Mound community members, plans to turn its focus on issues related to child abuse once the playground at Surfside Park is built. 

"We want Eli to be remembered for the boy he was, not the way he died," the organization's website states. "The playground will be inclusive and a place all kids and families can enjoy. It will most definitely have monkey bars, Eli’s favorite." 

The group has created a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $200,000 for the project. 

Julissa Thaler has been charged with murder in connection with Eli's death. 

Eli's father, Tory Hart, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dakota County employees. Hart and Thaler had been in a custody battle prior to Eli's death, with Thaler being awarded custody despite objections from Eli's family. 

Next Up

Eli Hart
MN News

Nonprofit forms with mission to build playground in memory of Eli Hart

The playground is planned for Surfside Park.

fire pixabay stock
MN News

Charges: Man doused victim in gasoline, set him ablaze in Brooklyn Center

The suspect has been charged via a warrant for his arrest.

snow
MN Weather

Here's how much more snow is possible through Friday night

Another 3-5 inches for the metro area, according to the National Weather Service.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Police investigating man's death in Coon Rapids

The person was found lying on the ground in a neighborhood with businesses nearby.

image
MN News

Elko New Market officials delay vote on bottling plant amid petition for state review

Local residents are seeking further environmental review.

snow
MN Weather

Minnesota school snow closures, e-learning days for Thursday, Dec. 15

The latest school closure announcements.

unnamed
MN Property

Committee recommends local developer for transformation of Hamm's Brewery

The City of St. Paul is envisioning new life for the anchor of the East Side.

PiercingPagodaMOA
MN News

Police: Man dressed as witch stole over $300K of jewelry at Mall of America

The man's car was identified as the same one leaving with the stolen items.

image
MN News

Incoming GOP lawmaker equates vaccine requirements to slavery

Walter Hudson has been elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Thundersnow duluth
MN Weather

Watch: Resident's reaction as thundersnow rings out in Duluth

The North Shore is getting hammered this week.

Steve Sviggum
MN News

After meeting him, Morris student president calls for Regent Steve Sviggum to resign

The U of M Board of Regent member recently resigned from the vice chair role.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Twin Cities now in winter storm warning ahead of heavy snow

The winter storm warning is in effect from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Related

Julissa Thaler
MN News

Eli Hart killing: Police investigating multiple crime scenes

An announcement Tuesday confirmed potential crime scenes in Mound and Minnetrista.

Eli Hart
MN News

6-year-old Eli Hart identified as boy found dead in car trunk

The kindergartner's father was trying to get full custody of his son.

Julissa Thaler
MN News

Police released Eli Hart's bloodied mom from crime scene, drove her home

Officers saw blood, human tissue matter and a spent shell casing in in the car, but released Julissa Thaler.

Eli Hart
MN News

Charges: 6-year-old Eli Hart shot up to 9 times by his mother

The 28-year-old is facing 2nd-degree murder charges.

Eli Hart
MN News

Father of murdered boy files wrongful death lawsuit in Dakota County

Tory Hart was in a custody battle with Eli Hart's mother, Julissa Thaler, who was arrested for second-degree murder.

Hennepin County water patrol
MN News

Police investigating after body pulled from Lake Minnetonka

Few details are available about the discovery.

Screen Shot 2019-06-21 at 10.02.07 AM
MN News

Toddler injured in playground accident at Bloomington daycare

The accident happened at one of the New Horizon Academy locations.

Lake Minnetonka
MN News

Police investigate spate of car break-ins on south Lake Minnetonka shore

The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department received reports that cars in Shorewood and Excelsior were broken into Tuesday morning.