Nonprofit forms with mission to build playground in memory of Eli Hart

Members of the Lake Minnetonka-area community are fundraising in hopes of building a playground in memory of Eli Hart; a six-year-old boy who was allegedly murdered by his mother in May.

On the eve of what would've been Eli's seventh birthday, the Rotary Club of Mound Westonka announced a $10,000 grant towards the project, which is being organized by the Eli Hart Memorial Playground nonprofit.

The nonprofit, led by Mound community members, plans to turn its focus on issues related to child abuse once the playground at Surfside Park is built.

"We want Eli to be remembered for the boy he was, not the way he died," the organization's website states. "The playground will be inclusive and a place all kids and families can enjoy. It will most definitely have monkey bars, Eli’s favorite."

The group has created a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $200,000 for the project.

Julissa Thaler has been charged with murder in connection with Eli's death.

Eli's father, Tory Hart, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dakota County employees. Hart and Thaler had been in a custody battle prior to Eli's death, with Thaler being awarded custody despite objections from Eli's family.