Noose found hanging at community building in Edina

It has been swiftly condemned by Edina Public Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley.

The superintendent of Edina Public Schools says a noose was found hanging in the courtyard of a local community building.

The offending item was found outside the Edina Community Center on Tuesday, according to superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley.

It was removed and the incident has since been reported to police.

In a statement to parents, Dr. Stanley said: "A noose is a heinous symbol long known for its intimidation, harm, and violence against Black/African Americans and more recently toward other non-dominant groups.

"We stand against racism and condemn hate. These events are painful, not only for those targeted, but also for everyone in our community who values diversity and inclusion and is working towards change."

Stanley says she wants members of the community to join Edina Public Schools' next "One Town, One Family" event at Edina High School on September 22, in order to show that "acts of hate and harm do not reflect who we are."

