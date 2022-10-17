Skip to main content
North Branch horse owner found guilty of animal mistreatment

Eleven horses were removed from a rural property in North Branch on Friday, November 15, 2019. Courtesy of Animal Humane Society.

A jury last week found a 61-year-old North Branch woman guilty of animal mistreatment after authorities seized 11 malnourished horses from her property in 2019. 

The Chisago County District Court jury on Wednesday found Carmen M. Burth guilty of one count of misdemeanor mistreatment of an animal by deprivation of necessary food, water or shelter. 

The offense carries a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. 

According to court documents, an Animal Human Society investigator visited the property in September 2019 after receiving a tip. 

The investigator found several horses that appeared to be underweight and in poor physical condition, according to charges. Burth was informed that she was responsible for keeping the horses in better condition and that an investigator would return to check on the animals again. 

The investigator returned later that month and found the horses' health had improved, but they were still too thin. Burth told the investigator she had acquired several round bales of hay for feed, however, in late October, the investigator observed only one-and-a-half round bales of hay outside the fence. 

"It appeared that the horses did not have free choice of hay and that they were not putting on any weight," charges state. "The spine, rib, and hip bones were visibly protruding on several of the horses." 

With winter approaching, the North Branch Police Department in mid-November executed a search warrant on the property with assistance from a veterinarian. 

The evaluations found horses had several health issues, including overgrown hooves, rain rot, oral ulcers, muscle wasting, knotted manes and tails, bot offs, lice, dermatitis, possible pneumonia, intestinal parasites and many horses were in need of dental floats.

A bale of hay on the property was also determined to be law quality and moldy, according to charges. 

The expert gave the horses a body condition scores ranging from 1-9, charges state. 

Authorities seized 11 horses with BCS scores ranging from 1.5-3, while the remaining nine horses scored between 3-4. 

The 11 seized horses were placed under the care of the Minnesota Hooved Animal Rescue Foundation and were housed at Anoka Equine and the University of Minnesota.

According to the Animal Humane Society, more than 1,700 reports of neglected or harmed animals were investigated in Minnesota last year. The agency's agents are the only full-time humane investigators in the state. 

