Skip to main content
North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem dead at 68

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem dead at 68

His office announced he had passed away 'unexpectedly' Friday.

AG Wayne Stenehjem

His office announced he had passed away 'unexpectedly' Friday.

North Dakota's longest-serving attorney general, Wayne Stenehjem, has died suddenly at the age of 68.

Stenehjem's office announced his death Friday evening, saying he "passed away unexpectedly." He had been hospitalized after a medical call to his home Friday morning.

"We know Wayne was a widely respected and well-known public figure, but we ask that his family be allowed time to grieve in private," it added.

Stenehjem's brother Allan told the Bismarck Tribune that his brother had no known health issues that may have led to his hospitalization. He had recently announced his plans to step down this year to spend more time with his family, at the time saying he was in good health.

It's not clear at this stage what caused his death, though Allan Stenehjem told the Tribune it wasn't COVID-19 related.

Stenehjem is the longest serving AG in North Dakota history, having first being elected to the role in 2000.

Among those paying tribute is North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, who said: "It was an honor and a privilege to serve alongside Wayne on the North Dakota Industrial Commission and state Land Board. No matter how complex or contentious the issue, we all benefited from his incredible intellect, legal expertise and professionalism. He cared deeply about North Dakota and wanted only the best for its citizens.

"Kathryn and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to Beth, Andrew and the entire Stenehjem family, his current and former colleagues from the Attorney General’s Office and Legislature, his friends throughout state government and the entire law enforcement community as we grieve this terrible loss."

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 10.38.41 PM
MN News

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem dead at 68

His office announced he had passed away 'unexpectedly' Friday.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Finch
MN Timberwolves

Suns get hot, Timberwolves fall in Phoenix

A scorching performance in the fourth quarter sent the Wolves to a loss in the desert.

Mats Zuccarello
MN Wild

Zuccarello helps Wild spoil Lundqvist's retirement party

After Henrik Lundqvist's jersey was hung to the rafters, Zuccarello led a 3-2 win.

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 5.04.00 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

David Arquette gives shoutout to MN's F1rst Wrestling on James Corden show

The Hollywood actor wrestled at at a F1rst Wrestling show at First Avenue in early 2019.

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN News

6 charged in Black Friday mass thefts at Twin Cities Best Buys

The group stole from three Best Buy stores that afternoon, the charges say.

Nicollet County Bell Jan 2022 4
MN News

Thieves steal large bell from rural MN church, don't get far with it

The bell was found in a ditch with tow ropes around it.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID: More help coming to Minnesota hospitals, Walz says

More than 200 medical professionals are coming to help at short-staffed hospitals.

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 9.04.12 AM
MN News

Suspect arrested after falling asleep in vehicle at rest stop

The man was sleeping in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an I-94 rest area.

DOminos pizza flickr mr blue maumau
MN News

Charges: Edina man threatened to shoot up Domino's Pizza

He claimed a delivery driver had flipped him off, the charges say.

carvana vending machine
MN Shopping

Carvana seeking to build vehicle vending machine in Twin Cities

The online car dealership submitted a letter of intent to buy land in the metro to build a fulfillment center.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MN Vikings

Coller: New Vikings GM Adofo-Mensah needs to be ruthless

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah needs to make some big, difficult decisions, writes Matthew Coller.

Patrick Graham
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings to interview Giants' Patrick Graham for head coach

Graham coached with the Patriots under Bill Belichick for six years.

Related

MN News

I'm President Trump, and I approve of this North Dakota farmer's message

Gene Hanson's NFL protest message was plowed into his bean field.

MN News

North Dakota's Heidi Heitkamp a 'no' on Brett Kavanaugh

She said she believes his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

Screen Shot 2021-01-05 at 8.12.33 PM
MN News

Search to find missing teens from Minnesota, North Dakota

The pair were last seen Monday afternoon.

1024px-All_Seasons_Arena_at_North_Dakota_State_Fair_in_Minot
Minnesota Life

Coronavirus: 2020 North Dakota State Fair is canceled

The annual event was due to take place in July.

Screen Shot 2019-04-02 at 12.20.52 PM
MN News

Search for suspect, motive after 4 killed at North Dakota business

The mass killing happened at a business in Mandan, central North Dakota.

MN Shopping

North Dakota mulls lifting ban on Sunday morning shopping

Stores currently aren't allowed to open until noon.

Gage Laper
MN News

Body of missing Hudson 20-year-old found in North Dakota

The 20-year-old's body was found Friday, Sept. 6.

MN News

North Dakota could vote on legalizing marijuana this November

It legalized medicinal marijuana in 2016.